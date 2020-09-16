What upcoming Cup playoff races NASCAR fans can attend

Wednesday saw Kansas Speedway announce “up to 10,000” NASCAR fans will be able to attend its Oct. 18 Cup playoff race.

Eight Cup races remain in the season with Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway closing out the first round of the playoffs (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, not all tracks are allowing fans to attend.

Here are the fan policies for the remainder of the Cup Series playoffs.

Bristol Motor Speedway (Saturday)

Roughly 30,000 fans are expected. The track sold out its ticket availability. Fans will also be allowed for the Xfinity race.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 27)

To be determined.

Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 4)

Reduced number of fans.

Charlotte Roval (Oct. 11)

To be determined. The track’s proposal is being reviewed by North Carolina’s government.

Kansas Speedway (Oct. 18)

Limited number of fans.

Texas Motor Speedway (Oct. 25)

50% of capacity permitted.

Martinsville Speedway (Nov. 1)

To be determined.

Phoenix Raceway – Championship race (Nov. 8)

Limited number of fans for all three days.

