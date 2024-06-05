Upcoming area prep schedule
Jun. 4—THURSDAY
Baseball: Albert Lea sections, 5 p.m. (double header if necessary)
Boys and girls track and field: Albert Lea, United South Central and NRHEG at St. Michael-Albertville High School (state meet)
FRIDAY
Boys and girls track and field: Albert Lea, United South Central and NRHEG at St. Michael-Albertville High School (state meet)
SATURDAY
Boys and girls track and field: Albert Lea, United South Central and NRHEG at St. Michael-Albertville High School (state meet)