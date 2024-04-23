Upcoming Albuquerque Isotopes homestand features fireworks, Mariachis, dollar dogs and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are back in town for a two week homestand that kicks off Tuesday against Oklahoma City. The homestand will be full of events for fans to enjoy, including fireworks, mariachis night, the first dollar dog night and more.

The homestand kicks off with dollar dog night on Tuesday, April 23. Fireworks shows will be April 26, 27, and May 4, 5. The homestand also features the second Mariachis night of the season on Cinco de Mayo. There is much more going on for fans to enjoy over the two week homestand; for the Albuquerque Isotopes full promotional schedule, click here.

