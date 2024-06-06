Upamecano plays in France win over Luxembourg

Dayot Upamecano featured in France’s 3-0 friendly win over Luxembourg in Metz on Wednesday evening. Randal Kolo Muani (43’), Jonathan Clauss (70’) and Kylian Mbappe (85’) got the goals for Didier Deschamps’ side as they prepare for Euro 2024 in Germany. Upamecano started for Les Bleus and played the first half. Kingsley Coman remained an unused substitute.

France’s final warm-up game is against Alphonso Davies’s Canada in Bordeaux on Sunday, before they open their Euro campaign against Austria on 17 June.

Konrad Laimer was in action for Austria on Tuesday evening:

