Up next for MLB awards: Rookie of the Year for AL, NL

Baseball also to honor Managers of Year, Cy Young winners and MVPs this week

Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks, pictured sliding into second base in Game 5 of the World Series on Nov. 1, is a front-runner for NL Rookie of the Year honors. (Photo by Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Chris Coduto via Getty Images)

MLB will announce the winners of its higher-profile awards this week, starting Monday with Rookie of the Year honors in the American and National leagues.

MLB announced finalists for its end-of-season awards earlier this month, with some expected names leading the way.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for AL MVP alongside two players from the World Series champion Texas Rangers. New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is a finalist for what would be his first AL Cy Young award.

In the NL, Arizona Diamondbacks breakout and playoff hero Corbin Carroll is among the Rookie of the Year finalists. Meanwhile, newly hired Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is among the Manager of the Year finalists after leading his now former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, to the postseason.

The winners will be announced Monday at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network through Thursday, with both MVP awards announced Thursday.

Here are the finalists for MLB's postseason awards:



AL Rookie of the Year (announced Monday)

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians

Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

NL Rookie of the Year (announced Monday)

Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Kodai Senga, New York Mets

AL Manager of the Year (announced Tuesday)

Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers

Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles

NL Manager of the Year (announced Tuesday)

Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers

Skip Schumaker, Miami Marlins

Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves

Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for his second MVP award in three seasons. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff via Getty Images)

AL Cy Young (announced Wednesday)

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

NL Cy Young (announced Wednesday)

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

Blake Snell, San Diego Padres

Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

AL MVP (announced Thursday)

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

NL MVP (announced Thursday)

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers