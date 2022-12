Washington Post

The United Nations said Thursday it will start aiding people displaced by Russia's war in Ukraine with cryptocurrency. The organization's refugee agency, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which often sends funds to those displaced from their homes for things like rent, food and heat, will transfer USD Coin (USDC) - a cryptocurrency pegged to the U.S. dollar and considered a stable coin - to uprooted Ukrainians who can ultimately exchange it for cash at MoneyGram loca