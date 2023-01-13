Ąžuolas Tubelis scores game-high 25 as No. 9 Arizona downs Oregon State

Reuters

Strong orders for the French version of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir led Paris-based publishing house Fayard to print 130,000 extra copies only two days after the book went on sale, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. The spokesperson said new orders for "Le Suppleant", the French translation of "Spare", were 20% stronger at this point than for the first volume of former U.S. President Barack Obama's memoir, a global blockbuster published in 2020. The book also revealed that elder brother and heir to the throne William had knocked him over during a heated argument.