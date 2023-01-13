Ąžuolas Tubelis scores game-high 25 as No. 9 Arizona downs Oregon State
No. 9 Arizona men's basketball defeats Oregon State by a final score of 86-74 on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Corvallis. The Wildcats improve to 15-2 overall and 4-2 in Pac-12 play, while the Beavers drop to 7-10 overall and 1-5 in conference.