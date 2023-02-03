Ąžuolas Tubelis drops career-high 40 points as No. 5 Arizona avenges loss to Oregon

Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks barely held on after leading by 27 points when Luka Doncic exited the game with a right heel injury on a hard fall. The New Orleans Pelicans thought their one chance to finish the rally and end a long losing streak was taken away by the officials, who acknowledged two incorrect calls in the final seconds. Doncic scored 31 points before leaving midway through the third quarter, and the Mavericks survived a 16-point fourth quarter without him in a 111-106 victory Thursday night, handing the travel-weary Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss.