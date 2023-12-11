Unwrap the best Christmas gift ideas for mountain bikers in our 2023 festive guide

Christmas gifts for mountain bikers.

Christmas MTB Gift Guide 2023

Christmas gift guide

1. US Christmas gifts up to $100

2. US Christmas gifts $100 or more

3. UK Christmas gifts up to £100

4. UK Christmas gifts £100 or more

When it comes to Christmas gifts for mountain bikers and off-road riders there are tons of options, but it can be overwhelming to make sure you're choosing the perfect Christmas item for the two-wheeled obsessive in your life. With the big day just around the corner, you might be struggling to find that ideal item, but struggle no more, because our 2023 Christmas Gift Guide is here to help.

The Bike Perfect team are all riders ourselves and we have been busy hunting around looking for the best mountain bike clothing, accessories, and tech (mostly goodies we'd like to be opening ourselves on Christmas morning). We've compiled a fine selection of suggested presents that any discerning cyclist in your life will be delighted to open this festive season.

So rather than just doing the obvious gift vouchers route (although I have thrown in a Zwift subscription) read on below for some excellent mountain biking and off-road riding suggested gift ideas, everything from stocking fillers to full-blown presents. I’ve also added a list of the best online cycling retailers below that will also help point you in the right direction too.

1. US Christmas gifts up to $100

Endura BaaBaa Merino Socks: $24.99 at Endura

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without socks, it's a tradition, and these Endura BaaBaa socks will bring a smile to any mountain biker's face on Christmas morning. The BaaBaa's combine the comfort and odor control of merino wool and the moisture management properties of synthetic fibers. They'll keep feet comfortable and dry throughout the coldest of mountain bike adventures, and come in a huge selection of color options too.View Deal

Rapha Rainproof Essentials Case: $37 at Rapha

We all have stuff we like to carry on our rides and this Rapha case is a great option, it's robust with a waterproof coated main body and has an AquaGuard water-repellent zip too. The case features a soft divider to keep cards separate from smartphones, and a zipped pocket for smaller valuables like keys. It can also double up for storage for small tools, and the gloss-printed Rapha logo will also show your loved ones' ride mates that they have a very generous Rapha gifting companion. View Deal

Fox Flexair Syndicate Gloves: $27.99 at Jenson USA

Greg Minnaar may have left the Santa Cruz Syndicate team but they are still the coolest team in downhill mountain biking. Your loved one can channel their inner Jackson Goldstone with the Fox Syndicate gloves. These limited-edition gloves are designed in conjunction with the Syndicate World Cup team and feature a textured TruFeel palm for increased bar feel and increased bar/lever control. The gusseted stretch mesh finger webbing encourages airflow and keeps hands cool and dry.View Deal

DHB Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer: $28.99 at Wiggle

Riding through winter for mountain bikers is just a thing, and the DHB Merino long-sleeve base layer will help keep the mountain biker in your life extra cozy. It's constructed from the highest quality Australian wool spun into fine yarns for a soft, luxurious, and irritation-free feel. Merino is an ideal first layer for comfort during cold-weather mountain bike rides and handily it can also be worn as a single layer in milder conditions too. Available in a selection of colors sized from XS-3XL.View Deal

Zwift Digital Gift Card: $50 at Zwift

Not all mountain bikers ride in the winter and indoor training on Zwift is a great way to keep up fitness. A Zwift Digital Gift Card allows the Zwifter in your life to pick products in the Zwift Shop, and it never expires, so they can choose what they want on their own time.View Deal

Park Tool Heavy Duty Shop Apron: $29.95 at Competitive Cyclist

It's maybe not the most exciting of gifts but bike maintenance can be a messy job, but this heavy-duty apron from Park Tool is made from durable cotton canvas and keeps all the dirt and grime off clothes. It also has a nice big Park Tool logo which makes it extra cool as well as functional.View Deal

Specialized 2FO Roost Flat Canvas Shoes: $60 at Jenson USA

Even the best mountain bike shoes won't last forever and there's a good chance your MTB relation will be very happy opening up a new pair of kicks on Christmas morning. These Specialized 2FO Roost Flat Canvas shoes have a casual look at home out on the trails and at the local post-ride coffee stop. It features a breathable canvas upper, a grippy SlipNot ST rubber sole, and a low-profile toe cap keeping toes protected while maintaining off-bike comfort.View Deal

Oakley DRT5 MTB Helmet: $74.99 at Jenson USA

A nice new helmet on Christmas morning is sure to make any mountain biker happy. The Oakley DRT5 is in collaboration with 3x world downhill champion Greg Minnaar . It has MIPS safety technology which helps to reduce potential damage in the event of an impact, and there's an integrated eyewear dock to keep sunglasses locked in place and easily accessible. It has an excellently discounted price so you might want to buy one for yourself too.View Deal

Topeak Mini PT30 Multi-Tool: $51.96 at Competitive Cyclist

Tools are always a great option for a mountain biker at Christmas, and having a lightweight Multi-Tool like the Mini PT30 from Topeak can help with trailside repairs and get your rider rolling again. It has 30 functions including Allen wrenches, screwdrivers, chain tools, and even a serrated knife. Lightweight and versatile, the Mini PT30 is a perfect stocking filler.

2. US Christmas gifts $100 or more

Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones: $139.95 at Amazon

Shokz makes some of the best headphones for cycling, and these OpenRun models featured in our Gear of the Year lists last year. They are also a great idea for a Christmas gift, what makes the Shokz so good for cycling is they use bone conduction and leave the ear canal open, so you can listen to music while riding, but still hear your surroundings clearly. The sound quality is great too, and the battery lasts for around 10 hours. View Deal

Crankbrothers Stamp 7 Flat Pedals: $127.99 at Competitive Cyclist

The best mountain bike flat pedals don't come much better than the Stamp 7's by Crankbrothers. These lightweight aluminum flats are things of beauty with a range of color options to suit any rider. Behind the stunning looks is a pedal built and ready for rugged durability on the roughest of trails. They have maximum tunability with 10 adjustable pins, and two different sizes to accommodate different foot sizes, so your mountain biking loved one will have a pedal that keeps them more secure than ever. They have a nice discount at Competitive Cyclist so you may want to splash out on the matching Crankbrothers Stamp shoes to match.View Deal

Crankbrothers Stamp Shoes: $129.99 at Competitive Cyclist

The Crankbrothers Stamp shoes are some of the best-looking flat pedal shoes going, I love the White versions with the classic gum soles, but like its pedal sibling, the good looks are backed up with plenty of performance-enhancing details. Built for use in some of the toughest MTB riding terrain the extra sticky rubber grips like glue to a flat pedal, with the lace-up system designed to fit perfectly and be easily adjustable. Available in a choice of color options and combined with the Crankbrothers Stamp 7 pedals you'll have a happy little MTBer opening up this combo.View Deal

Garmin Edge 830: $299.99 at Amazon

You can't go wrong with gifting some cycling tech at Christmas and the Garmin Edge 830 is one of the best GPS cycling computers you can consider, and comes packed with loads of features accessed with a very useful touchscreen. Mountain bike-specific features MTB dynamics include Grit, a measure of the ride’s difficulty, and Flow, which tracks the smoothness of a rider's descending. Performance monitoring provides insights into VO2 max, recovery, training load focus, nutrition, and hydration.View Deal

Muc-Off Pressure Washer Bundle: $319.99 at Muc-Off

A clean mountain bike makes for a happy mountain bike and a happy owner. The Muc-Off Pressure Washer Bundle will definitely have your mountain biker bunny-hopping with joy on Christmas morning. The all-in-1 bundle features the bike-specific pressure washer, and three lances to cater for specific cleaning needs. A waterproof Dry Bag is also included, as well as Nano Tech Concentrate, Bio Drivetrain Cleaner, Bike Protect, C3 Dry Lube, and 2x Microfibre Cloths. You also get 15% off your first order, saving you money and making you look super generous.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar: $462.42 at Amazon

More Garmin tech that is perfect for mountain bikers this Christmas is the Fenix 6 Pro Solar. It's loaded with state-of-the-art technology, and is a seriously high-performing smartwatch option for cyclists who seek serious data and the highest level of GPS accuracy. It comes with solar charging to boost the battery from the sunlight, and a host of other features like Advanced Sleep Monitoring, Respiration Tracking, Recovery Time, Daily Workout Suggestions, and Pulse Ox Sensor make this a powerhouse of a watch.View Deal

Sweet Protection Ronin RIG Reflect Sunglasses: $100 at Evo

Christmas Day will look extra special when looking through these beauties from Sweet Protection. The Ronin RIG Reflect sunglasses feature 2.2mm Toric lenses that offer 100% UV protection in an unrestricted, unblocked field of vision. They also look super stylish and right up there with the best mountain biking sunglasses . You can quickly exchange one impact-resistant lens for another which also has an anti-fog coating. Available in a host of color options and have a $50 discount at Evo .View Deal

3. UK Christmas gifts up to £100

POC Lure Long MTB Cycling Socks: £28 at Tredz

I'd actually be disappointed if I did'nt get some socks on Christmas Day, and I'd be very happy with a few pairs of these. The POC Lure have been specifically created for mountain biking, and feature extra padding under the sole for all-day comfort. A longer, 20cm, shaft enhances protection up the shin, while a breathable rib knit gives support and comfort. They come in a huge selection of color options, so your mountain biker will always be matching.



Nukeproof Blackline Jacket: £30 at Chain Reaction

Don't be fooled by the minimalistic style, or the price. The Blackline Softshell jacket from Nukeproof normally retails at £120, and it does it all with its water-resistant, warm, and breathable fabric. Another one I own myself having picked it up in last year's Cyber Monday sales, it's an even better deal now and sure to please the rider in your life.View Deal

Mountain Bike Trail Prints: £24.95 at TrailMaps

TrailMaps are brilliant and a superb way for your favorite mountain biker to commemorate their local mountain bike trail, remember an epic day's riding, or provide inspiration for their next mountain bike adventures. These beautifully detailed infographic art prints show mountain bike trails in some of the most popular destinations from around the world including Fort William and Atherton Racings Dyfi Bike Park. There is a huge collection to choose from and these will look great in any cyclist's pain cave.

Fox Racing Machinist Beanie: £28.99 at Fox Racing

We all love a cozy beanie and this Fox Racing Machinist Beanie allows your rider to rep the Fox Racing brand in minimalist style. It comes in four color choices and is an essential cold weather day item, it's at home in the bike park car park or having those post-ride chill beers in the pub.

Endura Hummvee Cycling Shorts II: £32.99 at Tredz

The classic Hummvee by Endura needs no introduction as probably the best MTB shorts ever made. These classic baggies have been around for over 20 years and they've changed little in that time. I've owned several pairs of Hummvee shorts over the years of MTB riding and they've always proven to be rugged, long-lasting, and offer great value for money. Currently half-price at Tredz in loads of sizes and color choices.View Deal

LifeLine Essential Torque Wrench Set: £39.99 at Wiggle

If you have a cyclist in your life or you're one, you'll know tinkering with a bike is all part of the lifestyle. A quality torque wrench is a must-have when working on a bike and its delicate components. LifeLine's Essential torque wrench is a superbly priced budget option but performs like a more costly set. It has a 1/4-inch drive and works for bolts between 2 and 24 nm of torque. The set comes with eight bits for different-sized bolts.View Deal

Endura Believe Jersey: £54.99 at Endura

Endura loves a festive-themed MTB jersey and after last year's skulls and gingerbread freak-out, they are back with a UFO x Santa mash-up jersey. This year the team Endura Custom has drawn inspiration from The Dechmont Woods Incident, a famous UFO abduction case, that happened near Endura's HQ in Scotland. So if you know of a mountain biking UFO enthusiast this could be the perfect gift for you. View Deal

Atherton Bikes Original Sweatshirt: £40 at Atherton Bikes

The Atherton's are legends of the game and currently tearing it up with their stunning range of mountain bikes that have seen the brand claim the World Downhill MTB champs with its rider Charlie Hatton, and also delivered Rachel Atherton to a triumphant World Cup return this year too. The Atherton Racing clothing range is pretty stylish too and the original sweatshirt features the brand's logo, and will draw the nods of recognition from fellow mountain bikers wherever you are.View Deal

Five Ten Freerider Pro Shoes: £60.00 at Evans

Another winner that will have your recipient thinking you're very generous is the Five Ten Freerider Pro, our top-rated best flat pedal shoe. Bike Perfect editor, Rich, gave it 5 out of 5 in his review and they are currently half price, so a Christmas present steal for the rider in your life, with a nice big discount, you might want to buy your mountain biker some nice new flat MTB pedals to go with them.View Deal

Nukeproof Neutron EVO Flat Pedals: £34.99 at Chain Reaction

As if by magic, we have some of the best flat mountain bike pedals around from Nukeproof and its Neutron EVO (Electron EVO) Flat Pedals. They are available in just about any color going and are lightweight, tipping the scales at just 354g for the pair. Featuring a nylon-reinforced composite body and sealed cartridge bearings which makes them super-tough, smooth-spinning, and rock-solid underfoot. View Deal

Five Ten Sleuth DLX flat pedal shoes: £64.97 at Go Outdoors

Another big favorite of mine is these Five Ten Sleuth DLX shoes, they not only perform brilliantly on the trails, but look great as a casual shoe post-ride down the pub, or being the coolest dad on the school run. At Go Outdoors you need a membership card to benefit from this discounted deal, and it costs £5, but you also get an extra 15% off when using code COLD15, which makes this a better than half-price, absolute Christmas bargain. View Deal

Altura Icon Rocket Insulated Packable Gilet: £26.99 at Cycle Store

A perfect winter gift for your cycling other half or even yourself. I own this myself and it's highly recommended especially at its current bargain price. It's insulated and features Pertex Microlight windproof fabric with a thermal fleece fabric around the chest and lower back to provide excellent core warmth. DWR coating along with a dual-ended water-resistant zip protects from showers and muck. There are plenty of other matching Altura items that match, discounted at Cycle Store too, if you're feeling extra generous.View Deal

Altura Esker Waterproof Jacket: £39 at Cycle Store

This had an original RRP of £130 so at this price it makes you as far removed from the Grinch as you could possibly be. The Altura Esker Men's Packable Jacket has superb waterproofing capabilities thanks to its offers 5k waterproof and breathability rating with fully taped seams in a lightweight outer layer, ideal for the filthiest of riding days or the best bikepacking adventures. Designed to be easily stored away in your bar bag or rear pocket, it's built for versatility and the relaxed fit also makes this a great outer shell for the walker or hiking adventurer.View Deal

Peatys Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit: £59.99 at Tredz

Another great gift idea that I'd be very happy to open up on Christmas morning is the Peatys Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit. Cleaning your bike can become an obsession and we all like to look after our pride and joy with the best cleaning products. Peatys is renowned for its quality products from degreasers to lubes, they perform brilliantly. This kit has everything required to turn the filthiest of bikes into a sparkling ride-ready rig including Loam foam, foaming degreaser, Linklube all-weather lube, Bog brush, drivetrain brush, bamboo bicycle cleaning cloth, and wham heavy-duty box with removable parts tray for easy storage.View Deal

4. UK Christmas gifts £100 or more

Kask Elemento Helmet: £302 at Sigma

The eagled-eyed may have spotted Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wearing the Kask Elemento helmet to victory in the XCO and XCC MTB World Championships at Glentress in Scotland earlier this year. It's aimed to be a multi-discipline helmet at home at an MTB World Cup or equally capable in cyclocross , gravel, or road events. It performed superbly on test and the ventilation alongside the advanced safety technology make it one of the best cycling helmets around.View Deal

Exposure Zenith Mk1 Front Bike Light: £192 at Wiggle

This is a surefire Christmas present, and one I'd be very happy to be receiving myself. The Zenith from the renowned best mountain bike light brand Exposure has a massive 2,000 lumens output that is long-reaching and delivers a nice wide beam, perfect for lighting up the trails on the best mountain bike rides. It can switch between modes by tapping the body of the light without needing to locate the function button for fast control and has three sensitivities allowing greater versatility.View Deal

Garmin Varia RTL515 Rearview Radar/TailLight: £130 at Amazon

Another great lighting option with fantastic safety measures is the Garmin Varia RTL515 Rearview Radar and Tail Light. This is without a doubt one of the best lights for night riding on the market. The Varia works with most Garmin bike computers or smartphones and provides sound and vibration alerts, plus bold graphics to inform you of the speed and position of any vehicles that are approaching from behind. Its sensor stretches to 140 meters and has a visibility range of up to a mile. I use this myself and can't recommend it enough.View Deal

Wahoo Elemnt Roam Computer: £179 at Evans

The Wahoo Elemnt Roam has everything a rider will need from the best MTB GPS computer. Featuring advanced technology with improved navigation, a vibrant color screen, and better integration. Perfect for those who wish to head further off the beaten track, onboard mapping means that no matter how far you explore, you'll be able to get back safely. View Deal

GoPro Hero 11 Black: £299 at GoPro

We all like to record our best mountain bike rides to look back and pester our friends with our riding prowess. The GoPro Hero 11 is one of the leading action sports cameras, and it features awesome footage quality with a 5.3K video and boasts a new image sensor for stunning photo resolution up to an incredible 27MP. Any mountain biker opening this on Christmas Day will be happily stepping up to do the Christmas Day dishes.View Deal

Troy Lee Designs Stage MIPS Helmet: £149.99 at Leisure Lakes

Put this under the tree for your downhill-loving mountain biker and they'll be very happy. You'll be happy with the price too, as it's currently half-price at Leisure Lakes. This stunning signature Camo Army Green version looks very slick and is available sized XS-XXL. If Camo isn't your rider's thing, there is a huge selection of cool colorways that are also carrying nice discounts for Christmas. With the money saved, you might want to splash out on a new pair of the best mountain bike goggles too.View Deal

100% Armega Forecast MTB Goggle: £134 at Leisure Lakes

The best mountain bike goggles should deliver maximum mud-free vision, the 100% Armega Forecast goggles have a complete mud system that is designed to operate seamlessly in the worst conditions. These goggles have a wider film and it deliver smoother film pulls, and work together with the 100% Forecast Shield that attaches to ensure maximum clarity.

