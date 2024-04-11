Unveiling the top defender of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the players they can put on the court to bring the clamps on the defensive end of the court. But if you need one key stop in the biggest of moments, who do you have on the court to win the game with defense?

This iteration of the team has several former All-Defensive talents on the roster, and likely multiple honorees for this current season, once concluded. From Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis to Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, few teams in the league can turn off the water like the Celtics can.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took a closer look at Boston’s best defenders ahead of the postseason. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire