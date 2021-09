Reuters Videos

Keenan got the jab alongside nurse May Parsons, who administered Keenan's first vaccine in December 2020.Asked what she would say to people who haven't yet decided to get vaccinated, Keenan said, "when you have it done you feel...you feel so happy because you feel it's going to help you and help others."Britain reported 35,623 new COVID-19 cases and 180 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed on Friday.The figures compared to 36,710 cases and 182 deaths recorded on Thursday (September 23).