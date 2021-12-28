Unvaccinated Carson Wentz reportedly placed on reserve/COVID-19 list as Colts fight for playoff spot

The Indianapolis Colts could play a crucial Week 17 game without their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz — who is unvaccinated — was reportedly placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Wentz's status for the team's Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders depends on whether Wentz tested positive for COVID-19. Since he's unvaccinated, a positive test would result in Wentz spending 10 days on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He would be eligible to return prior to the team's Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If Wentz was a close contact to someone who tested positive, he must quarantine for five days. If Wentz does not test positive during his quarantine, he can return in time to play in Week 17.

The news comes as the Colts are fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC. At 9-6, the team sits in the fifth postseason spot in the AFC with two games remaining. A loss to the Raiders would be significant, as Las Vegas sits a game behind the Colts in the conference.

