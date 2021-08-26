Unvaccinated Bills WRs Isaiah McKenzie, Cole Beasley fined for not wearing masks at team facility

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills are in the news once again Thursday morning in relation to COVID-19. Per usual, that news is not becoming to the franchise.

Wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Cole Beasley were each fined $14,650 by the NFL for not wearing masks indoors earlier this week at the team facility, a requirement for all people who are not vaccinated.

Both took to Twitter to reveal that news Thursday with McKenzie posting a copy of the letter he received, mocking it and asking fans to “pray for me."

All this a day after the Bills had a vaccinated member of the training staff test positive which forced the team to send home six players, including Beasley, who were deemed to be close contacts, even though they tested negative, as per NFL and NFLPA agreed upon protocols.

Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie catches a short pass during practice.

Two of those players, linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein, were allowed to return to practice Wednesday because their contact was to a lesser degree. But Beasley, fellow wide receiver Gabriel Davis, and defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei, will not be able to return until after Saturday’s game against the Packers, provided they continue to test negative.

“I think I'm numb to the fact that, when we come in here every day, you're just glad everybody's negative,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “That's kind of where we're at. It's been going on so long that, just expect the unexpected with this. We don't have it figured out, we don't have it under control and we just have to deal with the cards that are dealt.”

No big deal right now during training camp and the preseason, but when the games start to count and the Bills may potentially have to play without a certain player or even a group of players, a season where everyone is thinking Super Bowl could get derailed in a hurry.

“The unfortunate part of it is this can happen in the regular season,” Beane said. “Even if you're not positive, if you are close contact with someone who is, depending on when that contact is, it’s five days from when you were last in close proximity to him. That's the world we're in, we don't love it but we're going to try and make the most of it.”

Now that they have been fined for not wearing masks, Beasley and McKenzie are subject to repeat offender penalties. Another violation will cost them a week of regular-season pay, which is much more than $14,650, particularly for Beasley. A third offense could result in a four-game suspension.

Don’t worry they got me too. But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense. https://t.co/VGzoy0ljb4 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

