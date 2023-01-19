How an unusual Nick Sirianni philosophy paid off in a huge way for Eagles

How an unusual Nick Sirianni philosophy paid off in a huge way originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Remember how Nick Sirianni’s practices were too easy? Remember how they were too short? Not enough hitting? Not enough contact? Remember all the experts and analysts screaming about how the Eagles would never be ready for the season with their lightweight training camp?



Guess what.



It worked.



Many NFL teams are trending toward shorter practices these days, but Sirianni has taken it to the extreme.



Training camp practices during the summer were as short as an hour and never more than two hours. Every third day was a rest day. During the regular season, Wednesday practices were often low-impact walkthroughs. Thursday practices are generally rest days for veteran starters.



“The NFL season is quite a long season,” Landon Dickerson said. “I count preseason as part of the season since we’re practicing and everything, so I don’t know what week that makes this – probably 23 or 24, something like that.



“You have to get used to hitting and all that stuff in training camp. But when you get to this point now, trying to keep everybody healthy might be more important than tackling guys, and I think they’ve done a good job of balancing being able to get what we need to get done in these practices without putting a huge physical toll on guys where you’re starting to risk guys getting hurt.”



It’s a safe bet no NFL team has ever practiced less than the 2022 Eagles. And vindication has come in two ways for Sirianni.



First, his team was certainly prepared. The Eagles won their first eight games, went 14-1 with Jalen Hurts in the lineup and earned a 1st-round bye.



And they go into the playoffs remarkably healthy. On Wednesday, the only player on the 53 who didn’t practice was slot corner Avonte Maddox.



All 22 projected starters will play Saturday night vs. the Giants. That just doesn’t happen.



“Long season,” Sirianni said this week. “Really long season. So you're trying to do what you can do to keep them healthy while still making sure they're ready physically, making sure they're ready mentally, all those different things.



“Really do like the way we practice here. Obviously, it's helped us. Now, we've had some dings along the way just like every team, but we feel like we're pretty healthy going into this playoffs, and that's a tribute to … our training staff and our strength staff and our doctors.”



Goedert and Chauncey Gardner Johnson each missed five games, Hurts and Johnson two, Josh Sweat and Jordan Mailata one apiece.



That’s a total of 16 missed games by starters out of a possible 374.



Maybe Sirianni’s practice regimen isn’t the only reason the Eagles have stayed so healthy but it’s a big one.



“I think it helps quite a bit,” Dallas Goedert said. “You look at the last two years, we’ve been at the top or near the top of healthiest teams. We’ve played so much football and bang so much, if you can just have high intensity and get a lot of plays in in a short amount of time, I feel like it can do everything for you that being out there for 2 ½ hours and having a slower tempo and not getting as many plays per period can do.



“There’s a lot of veterans on this team where being healthy on Sunday is a lot more important than a Wednesday full padded practice.”



In a typical week late in the season, the Eagles will hold a 60-minute walkthrough on Wednesday, a 90-to 100-minute practice on Thursday and about a 75-minute practice on Friday. There are also short walkthroughs on Thursday and Friday, but the total amount the players are on the field is probably about four hours per week.



“We have guys here who’ve been around the game a long time and know how to play football,” Dickerson said. “I’m not going to say I do. But Kelce here, he doesn’t need to be doing 1-on-1 run blocking every day. We know he’s capable of it.”



Four NFL teams had at least 10 players start all 17 games this year – the Vikings (12), Eagles (11), Chiefs (11) and Jaguars (10). All four made the playoffs.



“Anytime you get a coach who looks at the data and our load numbers in terms of how much guys are on their feet and tracks that and works with the strength staff and medical staff to put that together, it’s going to help us a lot,” T.J. Edwards said.



“I know a lot of guys really appreciate coming out of camp and being as fresh as we can and Nick is doing a good job making sure we take care of bodies and have time for recovery.”



The only position players the Eagles will be missing Saturday night vs. the Giants are rotational edge rusher Derek Barnett, who suffered a torn ACL on opening day, and slot corner Avonte Maddox, who suffered a toe injury in Dallas on Christmas Eve. Special teamer Shaun Bradley and punter Arryn Siposs are on IR.



“Everyone gets nicked up, but we've been pretty healthy for the whole year,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “I think our guys will be energetic (vs. the Giants), and we're healthy, and we'll have some fresh legs.



“Nick had a very short and long-term vision of what he wanted to get done with how he structured the entire year, and I think you're seeing the benefit of it now as we play here in mid-January, that we're a healthy, fresh football team ready to go.”