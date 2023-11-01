A walker spotted an unusual murmuration of starlings flying just inches from the ground. Helen Day, 59, said the flock looked like a "dark spell" drifting across the grass, near Bangor, north Wales. The language teacher and exhibition curator from Harpenden, Herts,. said: "It was mesmerising - like a dark spell drifting across the land. "I'm no bird watcher but it looked freaky to me. "It was just a happy accident that I caught it on camera. "It felt like I had the whole world to myself in that moment." She took the video while out for a walk when on holiday on Saturday (28).