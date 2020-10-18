Untitled
More details have emerged regarding the Jets’ decision to release running back Le’Veon Bell earlier this week. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bell’s hefty injury guarantee in his 2021 contract played a major role in New York’s decision to part ways with the former All-Pro running back. If Bell had suffered a long-term injury, the Jets would have been on the hook for an additional $8 million in 2021. According to Schefter, any injury Bell suffered could have led to a “prolonged dispute” between him and the Jets over the $8 million. Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with New York last year