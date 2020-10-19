Untitled
The Jaguars lost their fifth-straight game Sunday courtesy of the Lions. The team didn’t look all that great overall, but the defense once again had issues stopping the offense of the opposition, allowing yet another 400-plus yard day. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and company had no issues moving the ball down the field whether it was on the ground or through the air, and it’s caused cries for Todd Wash to be gone to intensify. Of course, after Sunday’s poor showing the media asked Doug Marrone the question that was on everyone’s mind, but his reply was one that probably won’t sit well with many.