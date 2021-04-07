Until recently, Fred Couples was the only Masters champion not to donate a club to Augusta National

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Westin, The Augusta Chronicle
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fred Couples missed the memo or wasn’t asked, he’s not sure which, to donate a club from his Masters Tournament victory to be displayed at Augusta National Golf Club.

Couples, who won the Masters in 1992, found out late last month that he was the only champion, starting with the inaugural tournament in 1934, not to donate a club.

“To be honest with you, just seven or eight days ago, 10 days ago, there was an email out all about Augusta, the great things about it, and one of the things was my name was mentioned as the only guy to not give a club to Augusta National,” Couples said on Wednesday after a nine-hole practice round. “I had no clue. No clue at all.”

He ended up finding the driver – a MacGregor Eye 85 which had a persimmon wood head – that he used that year.

Masters: Tee times | How to watch | Hole-by-hole overview

He knows it was the driver because it was in a bin with a gold-plated Ping putter that the company gave to him after he won the 1992 Masters.

“I do know that was my driver because I had it in a very safe place,” Couples said.

He brought the club with him this week and showed it off on the driving range on Wednesday morning before giving it to Augusta National.

“There were a few guys laughing,” Couples said. “I think they were laughing because I think maybe they thought I won in 1970 instead of 1992.”

Couples said he continued to use that driver the rest of that season. He was asked if he – or anyone else – tried to hit the driver on the range.

“No, not me,” he said. “I haven’t hit a wooden driver since, but they all laughed at it. I mean, it’s the size of this microphone. Now my driver is this big and I can barely hit it.”

He said he started hitting a metal-headed driver in 1993.

“I lost a bet to a TaylorMade guy, so I used his driver, and then I continued to use a metal wood from then on,” Couples said.

En route to victory in 1992, Couples’ tee shot on the par-3 12th hole miraculously hung up on the bank instead of rolling back into Rae’s Creek. He chipped, saved par and ended up winning by two shots.

“The wedge that I chipped on 12, I don’t remember what kind that was,” Couples said. “I think it was an old Wilson, and I have that, but I didn’t want to bring that because I wasn’t sure. The driver is the one I used.”

Related

Fred Couples from Augusta National: 'Thinking of my guy Tiger Woods'

Patrick Cantlay taps into Fred Couples for Augusta National insights at Masters

Max Homa saw Fred Couples do 'the most old-guy veteran move' at the Masters

Recommended Stories

  • Safety Michael Thomas cleared medically, looking for 2021 team

    Michael Thomas’ 2020 season came to an early end, but he says he’s ready to go for 2021. Thomas tore his pectoral last November and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve. The special teams ace hit free agency in March and told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle that he is healthy and [more]

  • Bridgestone Golf has no plans to relocate from Georgia: CEO

    Bridgestone Golf President and CEO Dan Murphy discusses the 2021 Masters, which kicks off in Augusta on Thursday, and addresses Georgia’s controversial voting law.

  • It's even tougher than usual to get into the Masters

    It's tougher than ever to get into the Masters, thanks to the COVID-related reduction in patrons.

  • Bryson DeChambeau (76) can get his calculations right at Augusta National

    Augusta National continues to be a mystery for Bryson DeChambeau, who struggled to a 4-over 76.

  • Forty years after winning 1981 Masters, Tom Watson recalls accomplishing what few golfers have pulled off

    Byron Nelson taught Tom Watson how to handle major championship pressure after some Sunday failures early in his career.

  • Lance Lynn gives White Sox what they needed in dominant fashion

    Lance Lynn gave the White Sox just what they needed with a dominant shutout in the home opener. It's what they needed in this moment, and it's what they needed for a chase for a championship this season.

  • 'The right to vote is fundamental': Augusta National chairman addresses Georgia election law

    Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley spoke about the challenges and controversies of the Georgia law on Wednesday.

  • Elder statesmen: Lee Elder has his day in the sun at the Masters

    Lee Elder broke the color barrier at the 1975 Masters and was an honorary starter alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player this week.

  • Lucky eagle saves Spieth's day as he cards 71 at Masters

    The Augusta National golfing gods gave and also took away from Jordan Spieth in an entertaining and eventful opening round for the 2015 champion at the Masters on Thursday. Spieth made a triple-bogey at the par-four ninth after carving his drive into the Augusta pines. But Spieth remained focused and, aided by a couple of lucky breaks, clawed his way back for a one-under-par 71, six shots behind leader Justin Rose.

  • On this day in 2006: Phil Mickelson wins his second Masters title in three years

    It was also a second successive major success for the Californian, then aged 35, following his US PGA Championship triumph the previous August.

  • In firm conditions, Masters in November a distant memory

    No one needed to see the colorful blooms at Augusta National to realize this will be a much different Masters than the last one. The excitement of the first major of the golf season was mixed with no small measure of trepidation about the test Augusta National might present this week without intervention and a little precipitation. Fred Couples, who played his first Masters in 1983 and is competing for the 36th time, played a practice round Wednesday with Rory McIlroy.

  • Home cooking: Mets win Citi opener vs Marlins on gift HBP

    With fans at Citi Field for the first time in 557 days, Michael Conforto and the New York Mets got some serious home cooking. Jeff McNeil launched a tying homer in the ninth inning on his 29th birthday and the Mets were handed the winning run on a disputed hit by pitch for a bizarre 3-2 victory over Miami in their home opener Thursday. “We caught a little break,” McNeil said.

  • The Rush: McIlroy’s errant shot, Fleetwood’s ace, Lawrence’s big weekend, and the WNBA’s fresh threads

    Rory McIlroy accidentally hits his dad with a shot at the Masters, Tommy Fleetwood makes history at Augusta National, Trevor Lawrence decides to skip medical exams for NFL draft prospects this weekend, and the WNBA releases some fresh uniforms to be worn this season.

  • Tiger Woods may have hit accelerator instead of brake in high-speed crash

    (Reuters) -Tiger Woods was traveling more than 40 miles per hour (64 km per hour) above the speed limit when he lost control of his car, causing the crash that severely injured him in February, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Wednesday. Heading down a notoriously dangerous stretch of road in the Rolling Hills Estates community in Los Angeles County, Woods' car reached speeds of 84 to 87 mph (135-140 kph) when he lost control along a curve that has been the site of 14 other accidents, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference. The speed limit was 45 mph (72 kph).

  • Minnesota off hook for buyout of Pitino, now at New Mexico

    Minnesota does not owe a buyout payment to former basketball coach Richard Pitino for his dismissal, according to the separation agreement provided Wednesday by the university. Pitino was fired March 15. In the contract extension Pitino signed in 2019, he had a $1.75 million buyout for a dismissal prior to April 30, 2021, but payment was to cease once he found comparable employment.

  • Mock draft watch: A new first-round LB to know for the Browns

    Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com serves up a name not often connected to the Browns

  • Novak Djokovic's dad launches verbal volley at Roger Federer

    Novak Djokovic's father has made an extraordinary claim that his son was "attacked" as an 18-year-old by long-time rival Roger Federer and that the Swiss "is not such a good man". World No 1 Djokovic, 33, and 39-year-old Federer first faced each other on court in 2006, the Serb since then having moved to 18 Grand Slam titles while Federer and Rafael Nadal have 20 apiece. But Srdjan Djokovic has spoken out after what he claims have been a string of "defamatory" media comments about his son although it was not clear why he had Federer in his sights. "About 15 years ago Federer attacked my son when he was still young, he was 18 or 19 years old," said Djokovic senior in an interview on Serbian TV reported by The Sun. "I knew someone would be there who would be better than him. So I said that [Federer] was a great champion, the best at the time. "But as much as he is a great champion, Federer is not such a good man. It is obvious that foreign media outlets do not have the best opinion of us and think that we are constantly bothering them. "To tell you the truth, I do not want to be part of your twisted world. I'm sorry you don't like Novak. I just tell you the truth. What should I do? "They defame him so much and say so many disgusting things about him that it is unbelievable. "My answers are much clearer compared to how they treat this great champion, that they won't have again in this world." Meanwhile, Dan Evans was knocked out of the Sardegna Open after a three-set thriller against Lorenzo Musetti. The British number one, given a bye to the last 16 in Cagliari, looked out of sorts in the first set but hit back in style in the second. Evans then led 6-3 in the third-set tie-break but Italian teenager Musetti saved four match points before winning a marathon encounter 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8).

  • The numbers that are going to force John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski to change

    The 2021 NCAA Tournament served to reinforce the prevailing trend of how to build a roster that can win a championship.

  • Are the Blazers buying into the concept of defensive improvement that was the goal this season?

    After Tuesday's loss to the Clippers, the Blazers still sit 29th in defensive rating.

  • Top-ranked champion Johnson launches Masters repeat bid

    Top-ranked defending champion Dustin Johnson teed off Thursday at the Masters looking to become only the fourth back-to-back winner at Augusta National as the battle for the green jacket began.