Until I Receive Information – Coach Firm On Nottingham Forest Bound Star

Corinthians coach Antonio Oliveira has insisted he will continue to pick expected to join Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Carlos Miguel until he is told he cannot.

Miguel has an agreement in place to join Nottingham Forest, who are expected to trigger the €4m release clause in his Corinthians contract.

That has not happened yet though as Forest are expected to only do so in July, when the new accounting period for PSR kicks off in the Premier League.

Miguel has insisted he will continue to make himself available for Corinthians and coach Oliveira is planning to pick him until he is told he cannot.

After playing Miguel against Atletico GO on Tuesday, Oliveira was asked about Miguel in light of his expected move to Nottingham Forest and said via Terra: “I’m Corinthians coach, Carlos Miguel is a Corinthians player, so until I receive information to the contrary, he is a player who is available, like everyone else.

“So, I select those who I think are the better to serve our club.”

Miguel will be looking to make sure he avoids injury as it could scupper a dream Premier League move to Nottingham Forest.

Clubs from Italy and Spain have also looked at the possibility of signing Miguel, but due to the agreement he has with Nottingham Forest he is expected to be City Ground bound.