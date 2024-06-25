Unsung Giants tight end named ‘most surprising’ performer of OTAs

The New York Giants are currently enjoying their summer break following weeks of organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp.

While players are away, experts and analysts continue to break down what they’ve seen over the spring, and that includes Jordan Raanan of ESPN, who came away extremely impressed with tight end Lawrence Cager.

In fact, Raanan says, Cager was the “most surprising” performer of OTAs.

Tight end Darren Waller’s retirement opened opportunities for others. It looked this spring like Cager and fourth-round pick Theo Johnson will be asked to fill that pass-catching role. Both received some first-team reps and made plays in what primarily serves as a passing camp. Coach Brian Daboll even mentioned that Cager was “probably one of the most improved players throughout the offseason,” which could open the door for him to make a significant contribution this season.

Given Waller’s unsurprising retirement, the Giants will have to lean on their depth to fill the void. That includes Cager, who has long been viewed as a player with a high upside who simply hasn’t hit their stride yet.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Cager originally signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia in 2019. He also had a stint with the Cleveland Browns sandwiched in between his second stop with the Jets before joining the Giants in October of 2022.

The 26-year-old Cager has appeared in 21 career games (five starts), hauling in 19 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns. However, those numbers are not at all indicative of his potential as a pass-catcher.

“He played receiver, he was a guy that I recruited when he was coming out of high school, too. So, I think he’s developing the skills he needs to play at the position,” head coach Brian Daboll said of Cager last year. “He’s an athletic young man but he’s going to need to do multiple things whether it’s in the kicking game, whether it’s be ready to go at tight end, but he’s had the right mindset.”

While many assume Daniel Bellinger will step in as TE1 in place of the departed Waller, don’t sleep on Cager, whose development is now catching up to his potential.

