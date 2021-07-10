UNSUNG ATHLETES: Sawatzky's unique childhood sets stage for success at Goshen

Jul. 10—GOSHEN — In high school, Isaac Sawatzky could be seen playing football, basketball, track or baseball for Goshen High School.

Growing up, however, Sawatzky focused on two completely different sports: rugby and squash.

That's because from ages 3-12, the recent Goshen graduate lived in South Africa as a missionary kid. He lived in a town called Umtata, located in the province of Eastern Cape. It was the same town civil rights icon Nelson Mandela grew up in.

When he moved back to Goshen, though, Sawatzky started playing the traditional American sports. While he excelled for the RedHawks on the football field, he was primarily a role player during his basketball and baseball career.

Although not receiving as much playing time as he'd hoped in the winter and spring sports, he still made an impact on those teams through his leadership qualities. For those reasons, he was nominated by Goshen Athletic Director Larry Kissinger as the school's selection for The Goshen News' 2021 "Unsung Athletes" series.

"Obviously, it's an honor, but you don't want to get it because you want to be the athlete that everyone knows ... I guess this is more of a leadership award than anything, so it's nice to know that people respect me and view me as a leader," Sawatzky said.

GETTING INTO SPORTS

Even while living in South Africa, Sawatzky found ways to enjoy one of the sports he played while at Goshen.

"We still built a basketball court in our backyard," Sawatzky said. "The gravel was terrible; it was like spikey rocks. I have younger brothers, and we built our own hoop that was just a piece of wood; like, no bounce-back net or anything. We stacked an 8-foot (piece of wood) on top of a 10-foot so that we could adjust the height. I mean, it works great. I still have very vivid memories of shooting there."

Upon moving back to the United States, Sawatzky continued playing soccer, baseball and track in youth and middle school leagues. He wanted to run track in high school because of the success both his mother, Anna (Liechty) Sawatzky, and grandfather, Joe Liechty, had in their careers. His mom was a member of the 4x100 and 4x200 — meter relay teams that hold the school records at Goshen College, while his grandfather still has the record in the 200-meter dash at Goshen High School.

One year of track is all Sawatzky would get, though.

"I wish I was as fast as my mom and my grandpa," Sawatzky said.

While track was unsuccessful, the opposite was the case for football. Sawatzky didn't play the sport until his freshman year of high school, but he took to the sport well. Primarily a linebacker for the RedHawks, Sawatzky totaled 185 tackles across the three varsity seasons he played.

"He was a leader and a guy that gave what he had," said Goshen football coach Kyle Park of Sawatzky. "He could be counted on and did what we asked of him as a player. Very proud of him and will be missed."

On the basketball court, Sawatzky saw most of his game action his senior year. He started the season as a starter before transitioning into a role player off the bench. He appeared in all 23 games this season, averaging just over 16 minutes a contest while averaging 3.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists a game.

"Isaac is a very selfless individual," Goshen boys basketball coach Michael Wohlford said. "He is the consummate teammate who is always willing to do what is best for the team. He took Gage Worthman under his wing this year and taught him what it means to be a varsity athlete. Not many seniors could do what he did this year, as far as losing playing time to a freshman and still contribute as much as he did. Isaac is someone you always want on your team."

PLAYING BASEBALL AGAIN

Baseball was new to Sawatzky this season, as far as at the high school level. That's why when he showed up at summer workouts last year, Goshen baseball coach JJ DuBois was almost taken aback.

"Guys are coming into the field, and I saw a kid walking and I thought, 'I think that's Isaac Sawatzky,'" DuBois recalled. "He's never played baseball before, but I was pretty sure it was him. And from that moment, I was like, 'He's going to make the team no matter what,' and it was because I knew his character."

Having grown up a baseball fan, Sawatzky felt like it was only right to give the sport a shot his senior year.

"I was not mentally ready to play baseball (freshman year), but I've always loved watching it," Sawatzky said. "I didn't play my sophomore year, but I was going to play my junior year, but then COVID happened. So, summer workouts, I said, 'Let me give this a shot again. See if I can still do something.'"

Sawatzky did not see much time on the field, only making spot appearances from time-to-time. His ability to still lead the team from the dugout, though, is what stood out to DuBois.

"Our dugout was electric, and Isaac was a huge part of that," DuBois said. "He embraced the role of being kind of the hype guy; the leadership of the bench. It really helped some of our younger guys understand being humble. If you're on the bench, it doesn't mean you're not part of the game and you can't impact the game."

Sawatzky said he learned how to accept his role as the seasons progressed this year.

"I was able to appreciate how hard it is to play varsity sports," Sawatzky said. "It's the type of thing where my body was pretty worn down from football ... it's kind of hard to accept that someone's fresher than you or more skilled than you, and you just have to accept that. You're still part of the team, so you still want to win. You have to do what you can do to help the team win."

Sawatzky is now setting his sights on the future. He graduated Goshen with a 3.5 GPA, earning academic all-state honors for football this season. He will be attending Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, to study marketing and graphic design.

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.