Manchester City fan Emily Brobyn believes Real Madrid are "scared" of Manchester City and this is highlighted by the preparations the Spanish club are making for tonight's game.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Breakfast Emily described the game as a meeting of "an unstoppable force versus an immovable object," and said: "They're talking about making this big wall of white at the Bernabeu tonight and closing the roof.

"I heard all this and I thought is this how scared they are of City? Is this Real Madrid, 14 times winners, running a little bit scared of City because they know what happened in the Champions League?"

She continued: "I laughed to myself. I thought I can't believe we're in this situation where Real Madrid are gathering all the fans together and thinking we need to do this to try and help us to beat City."

Chris Waddle, who will be with the BBC Radio 5 Live team out in Madrid, said: "If Manchester City come away with a draw or preferably a win - I cannot see Real Madrid getting anything at Manchester City."

He believes it is a big game for Erling Haaland, who has received pockets of criticism recently, stating: "He hasn't looked as sharp as he did last season let's be honest. We know he's a terrific goal scorer but I think people have got a little bit wise to him - they're getting closer to him.

"Last year Rudiger basically marked him man to man and didn't really give him a kick. I couldn't believe they left him out in the return leg and I'm sure we're in for another interesting battle tonight."

