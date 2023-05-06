Unsigned Saints free agents after the NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft has come and gone, which led to a new wave of free agent signings around the league as teams finish crossing off items on their to-do list. And there are still a number of unsigned New Orleans Saints free agents looking for work. Some of them may get tryout opportunities at rookie minicamps around the league, but others will have to wait until summer practice sessions ramp up. It’s unfortunate, but a few players likely won’t hear from teams at all.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Saints free agents. They’ve signed extensions with many of their own players, including tight end Juwan Johnson, punter Blake Gillikin, defensive linemen Tanoh Kpassagnon and Malcolm Roach, as well as linebackers Ty Summers and Andrew Dowell, plus safety J.T. Gray and cornerback Isaac Yiadom.

But they’ve taken a lot of losses, too: defensive linemen David Onyemata (Atlanta Falcons), Marcus Davenport (Minnesota Vikings), Shy Tuttle (Carolina Panthers), and Kentavius Street (Philadelphia Eagles); linebacker Kaden Elliss (Falcons), safety Justin Evans (Eagles), offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge (Falcons), and wide receivers Marquez Callaway (Denver Broncos) and Deonte Harty (Buffalo Bills) are also playing elsewhere. So is quarterback Andy Dalton (Panthers).

So who else still has their status up in the air? Let’s recap the list of remaining Saints free agents after the draft:

WR Jarvis Landry

RB Mark Ingram II

RB Dwayne Washington

RB David Johnson

DT Albert Huggins

LB Chase Hansen

S Daniel Sorensen

DB P.J. Williams

CB Chris Harris Jr.

