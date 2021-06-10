Unsigned RB Todd Gurley visits the Baltimore Ravens

The Lions courtship of free agent running back Todd Gurley has taken a new twist. For the first time this offseason, another team has shown some interest in the veteran RB.

Gurley will visit with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Gurley was recently in Detroit visiting with the Lions, and head coach Dan Campbell reaffirmed the team’s interest in the former Rams All-Pro in a subsequent press conference. But Gurley remains unsigned and the buzz surrounding a union with the Lions has cooled of late.

As is the case in Detroit, where the Lions have a solid top two RBs in D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, the Ravens appear set at the position with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Gurley’s long-running knee problems appear to be severely impacting his market.