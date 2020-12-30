Unsigned Haskins parts with agent

Former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins is parting with agent David Mulugheta.

ESPN reported Haskins and Mulugheta mutually parted ways as Haskins, waived by the Washington Football Team on Monday, officially becomes a free agent.

NFL Network reported Wednesday teams have shown interest in Haskins, including the Carolina Panthers.

Haskins was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, when the Washington franchise was under the direction of team president Bruce Allen and head coach Jay Gruden.

Gruden was fired last season and replaced by Ron Rivera. Allen is also gone.

The decision to release Haskins came after he was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy following a trip to a nightclub in which he was spotted without wearing a mask. Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocol, going to a nightclub without wearing personal protective equipment is punishable by a maximum fine of one week's salary or up to a four-game suspension.

Haskins started on Sunday in place of an injured Alex Smith before being benched in the fourth quarter. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in a 20-13 loss to the Panthers.

"My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end," Haskins wrote on his private Twitter account, per ESPN.com. "I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience."

Haskins, 23, completed 148 of 241 pass attempts for 1,439 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also fumbled six times and went 1-5 as a starter.

