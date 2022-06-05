Unsigned first-round MLB pick Kumar Rocker shines in Independent League debut

Former Vanderbilt baseball pitcher Kumar Rocker got back on the mound Saturday after nearly a year away.

Rocker was selected 10th overall in the MLB Draft last year by the New York Mets after a three-year career at Vanderbilt in which he was an All-American, All-SEC and College World Series Most Outstanding Player, but he did not sign after he failed a physical. The exact medical issue that caused the deal to fall apart is still unknown.

Rocker, 22, signed with the Tri-City ValleyCats of Troy, New York, of the independent Frontier League to prepare for the 2022 MLB Draft in July, for which he is eligible.

Former Vanderbilt star right-hander Kumar Rocker strikes out six batter in his debut for the independent league Tri-City ValleyCats.

According to Geoff Pontes of Baseball America, Rocker touched 99 mph against against the Trois-Riviéres Aigles, sitting in the high 90s out of the windup and the mid-90s out of the stretch. He also threw a pitch so hard it broke his catcher's glove.

Rocker pitched four innings, allowing a two-run home run with six strikeouts and no walks. He faced 16 batters, threw 60 pitches, with 43 for strikes.

“It was a long year, a lot of work put in," Rocker told the Associated Press. "I’m glad to see good results. I had a process. When I got the start date, it was attack, attack, attack — go out there and do my thing.”

In his first start since the 2021 College World Series, Kumar Rocker went 4 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 6 K on 60 pitches. Fastball sat 94-97 mph touched 99 mph, slider was 84-86 mph, showed some cutters at 87 mph, and two changeups at 89 mph.



All pitches from the first three innings. pic.twitter.com/CoFFCrIQ2A — Geoff Pontes (@GeoffPontesBA) June 5, 2022

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin was asked about Rocker following the Commodores' 21-1 win over New Mexico State in the Corvallis Regional.

"He should've been (back) on the mound a long time ago," Corbin said. "... All he did for our school was compete. And I'm just glad he's getting to play and get out there and refresh himself a little bit. He looks great."

