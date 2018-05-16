Unsigned Dez Bryant says he has no regrets passing on Ravens offer

There aren’t many people who could turn down $21 million and not have some regrets.

Dez Bryant isn’t concerned, however. The former Dallas Cowboys star is still unsigned more than a month after he was cut. Some of that is due to the Cowboys unnecessarily waiting a long time to make a decision, which limited Bryant’s options.

Bryant did reportedly have one option on the table, and he seemed to confirm that on Twitter. The Ravens reportedly offered Bryant a three-year, $21 million deal. Bryant said no, preferring a one-year deal that would allow him to hit free agency next season.

Bryant doesn’t regret saying no to Ravens

Even though that offer hasn’t materialized yet, Bryant said on Twitter he has no regrets about turning down the Ravens’ $21 million.

Nope not 1 bit and very appreciative for the offer. .. what’s crazy is how reports like this will try to tarnish someone character.. the slight jab saying it’s not easy to get along with.

I thought the media would give up by now with betraying me as something that I’m not https://t.co/tF6mKXbXBN — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 15, 2018





Also, he put to rest any notion he might retire.

No I’m not retiring.. for the record me not being signed to a team yet has a lot to do with my personal decisions.. this media is a joke https://t.co/rqRFuA7COq — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 15, 2018





Bryant still waits

There are reasons Bryant hasn’t gotten the right offer. Again, the Cowboys did him no favors stalling on a decision they could have made in February. And Bryant is apparently being patient. But there are also concerns about his ability to separate and a competitive spirit that sometimes becomes a distraction.

“With [his] person, age and money demands, it’s an uphill battle for him,” one decision-maker told Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor.

Final big unsigned piece in free agency

Other than a few unsigned safeties who can come in and make an impact, Bryant is the last major piece remaining in free agency. Bryant is not the receiver he was at his peak but he should still be able to contribute. Former teammate Jason Witten thought the Packers would be the right fit, though NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Packers aren’t interested at the moment.

Bryant might not ultimately get the contract, salary-wise, he is looking for. But he doesn’t seem to concerned about what he passed up from the Ravens.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant remains unsigned after he was cut in April. (AP)

