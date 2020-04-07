Unsigned Cam Newton believes coronavirus restrictions have affected his free-agent market

Not many former NFL MVP quarterbacks become free agents at age 30.

What’s even more unusual for Cam Newton is nobody has signed him after a couple weeks as a free agent.

The Carolina Panthers cut Newton on March 24, and it has been quiet since. Part of that is there aren’t many teams looking for a quarterback, though the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots certainly seem to have a need.

But the other part of Newton’s complicated free agency is that coronavirus restrictions are preventing him from showing teams he’s healthy.

Cam Newton has health questions

Newton had shoulder surgery before last season to repair his rotator cuff. Then he played just two games last season before undergoing foot surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

It’s customary for teams to put any free-agent additions through a physical before signing them, and often go through a workout. That would be especially true for a high-priced quarterback coming off some major injuries.

But Newton hasn’t been able to do that. Team facilities are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s so much possibility for me right now, but the fact that this corona situation has hit, I’m not a person to blame or do any of that things,” Newton told NBA star Chris Paul during an interview on Instagram Live, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “But at the same time, I think I have been affected in a lot of ways, and it’s just [unfortunate]. But at the end of the day, man, I’m going to let the ball play how it play and go from there.”

Newton hasn’t taken any visits, of course, and didn’t indicate to Paul where he wishes to sign.

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton remains an unsigned free agent. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

‘A fish out of water’

Newton is in an unusual spot. Clearly the restrictions due to coronavirus are affecting his professional career, and that’s a legitimate concern. But many people have been affected in myriad ways, so Newton has to dance around the subject.

This is all happening while Newton is a free agent for the first time. He had spent his entire career with the Panthers, who cut him and signed Teddy Bridgewater. Like everyone else, Newton is finding things to do during a quarantine.

"I think that's more important than anything, man. I've gained this interest [in] meditating every morning, man, and it's time for me," Newton told Paul, via ESPN. "I'm a fish out of water. I've never ... known anything other than the Carolina Panthers, and now it's like I want God to direct my path and put me in a position where I can thrive and be myself. But on top of that, it's still [about] becoming better."

Newton waits to see what his next NFL stop will be. It’s very unusual for a quarterback of his ability to be a free agent, but a lot of things these days are out of the ordinary.

