Unshackled Scots must show 'controlled agression' against Swiss - Collins

Former Scotland midfielder John Collins believes Steve Clarke’s side need to show ‘the shackles are off’ when they face Switzerland in tonight’s crucial Group A clash.

Collins was a key part of the Scotland side which played at the 1998 World Cup in France which, like Clarke’s side, lost the opening game of the tournament against the hosts.

And after last Friday’s bruising 5-1 loss to Germany, the former Monaco man thinks Scotland need a much more energetic performance against the Swiss.

“I think we were very cautious and subdued in the first game,” he told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland.

“Now we’ve just got to go for it, the shackles are off, it’s all or nothing. We’ve got to try and win the game, and if we get a draw out of it then we go to the last game and we can still qualify. So I think the mindset will be ‘let’s go for it’.”

However, in the wake of Ryan Porteous's red card against Germany - which will rule the Watford stopper out of Scotland's remaining group games - Collins urged the players to watch their step when pressing their opponents.

“We have to be more aggressive - but we have to be careful with that word as well. In modern day football, rules have changed, mistimed tackles are a red card and we don’t what that. We want 11 players on the pitch.

“It’s got to be controlled aggression.”