An unsettling thought for Warriors: Iguodala could miss more than one game

OAKLAND -- The Hamptons 5 will not be appearing Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was ruled out two hours before tipoff against the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena.

Kerr did not divulge who would replace Iguodala in the starting lineup. Among the options are Kevon Looney, Nick Young and Jordan Bell.

It's a massive loss for the Warriors, as Iguodala had started the last five games, alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green,

"He's a great defender," coach Steve Kerr said of Iguodala, who led all non-guards in assist-to-turnover ratio. "He's an organizer. He's a guy who settles us down. He continuously makes the right play. We'll miss all of that."

More unsettling for the Warriors, there is no timetable for Iguodala's return.

"If he was close, he would play," Kerr said. "He's injured, so he's no gonna play. We'll see what happens in a couple days."

Iguodala sustained a contusion just below his left knee after a knee-on-knee collision with Rockets star James Harden in the fourth quarter of Game 3 on Sunday. Iguodala left the game shortly afterward and did not return.

He did not practice on Monday, opting for treatment that morning and afternoon, as well as more treatment on Tuesday morning.