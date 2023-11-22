Unseen Robin Williams footage could appear in ‘new documentary’

Chris Columbus, the director of Mrs Doubtfire, gave an interview to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary - Archive Photos/Getty Images

Almost one thousand boxes of Robin Williams footage could be used for a new documentary, the director of hit film Mrs Doubtfire has suggested.

Chris Columbus, the American filmmaker, said the late actor’s talent for improvisation during the shooting of the 1993 comedy led to the team frequently running out of film because he did so many different takes.

In an interview to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary, Mr Columbus reflected on the amount of footage captured of Williams, which could one day be turned into a documentary.

“We are talking about it and trying to get it done,” he told Business Insider.

“There are roughly 972 boxes of footage from (Mrs) Doubtfire – footage we used in the movie, outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage – in a warehouse somewhere and we would like to hire an editor to go in and look at all of that footage.”

In the film, Williams, who died in 2014, stars as a divorced actor who disguises himself as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children after he loses custody to his ex-wife, played by Sally Field.

Actor’s ability to go unscripted

Mr Columbus said the world-renowned actor’s ability to go unscripted resulted in him having to use multiple cameras at once to capture the scenes, as well as the reactions of Field and co-star Pierce Brosnan.

The director said: “It got to the point that I had to shoot the entire movie with four cameras to keep up with him.

“None of us knew what he was going to say when he got going and so I wanted a camera on the other actors to get their reactions.”

He explained that there are two million feet of unused film from Mrs Doubtfire sitting in the warehouse, teasing: “There could be something we can do with all of that.”

“We want to show Robin’s process. There is something special and magical about how he went about his work and I think it would be fun to delve into it,” he added.

Robin Williams stars as a divorced actor who disguises himself as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children - TELEVISION STILLS

The director said Williams’ skilled improvisation, which the actor referred to as “play”, meant he would “give us a completely different take than what we did doing the written takes” on the film set.

“For Pierce Brosnan and Sally Field, it was quite difficult for them not to break character.”

He cited the restaurant sequence – when Williams, playing Mrs Doubtfire, loses his teeth in a drink – as one of the stand-out improvisation scenes, saying: “You can see the glee in Robin’s face, he’s almost smiling to himself that he came up with that.”

Script written for a sequel

Mr Columbus added that the last time he saw Williams was when they had a script written for a sequel to Mrs Doubtfire.

“I went to his house and we sat down and talked about it and the script was really strong,” he said.

“Robin’s only comment was, ‘Boss, do I have to be in the suit as much this time?’”

Columbus added: “It was physically demanding. For Robin, I think it was like running a marathon every day he was in the Doubtfire costume. He was older, obviously.

“So we talked about it and I think he was hoping in the rewrite we would cut back on the Doubtfire character.

“But then Robin passed away so there will never be a sequel to Mrs Doubtfire.”