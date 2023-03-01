What is an unrestricted free agent in the NFL?
The NFL’s free agency period will officially begin at the start of the new league year on March 15, but free agency will practically begin with the opening of the NFL’s negotiating window on March 13.
On the Monday before Wednesday’s new league year, teams can begin negotiating — but cannot sign — unrestricted free agents from other teams. Any potential contracts negotiated on Monday (March 13) and Tuesday (March 14) can’t become official until Wednesday (March 15).
So, what is an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the NFL?
Simply put, a UFA is a player with at least four accrued seasons in the NFL and an expiring contract. Players who fit that category are allowed to negotiate with any team beginning March 13.
This year, the Denver Broncos have 17 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.
Broncos unrestricted free agents
Player
OT Calvin Anderson
OT Billy Turner
OT Cam Fleming
OL Dalton Risner
OL Tom Compton
TE Eric Tomlinson
TE Eric Saubert
TE/FB Andrew Beck
RB Latavius Murray
RB Mike Boone
RB Marlon Mack
DL Dre’Mont Jones
DL DeShawn Williams
LB Alex Singleton
LB Dakota Allen
CB Darius Phillips
DB Kareem Jackson
Denver also has a handful of restricted and exclusive rights free agents. We’ll have more on those designations in the coming days.
