What is an unrestricted free agent in the NFL?

The NFL’s free agency period will officially begin at the start of the new league year on March 15, but free agency will practically begin with the opening of the NFL’s negotiating window on March 13.

On the Monday before Wednesday’s new league year, teams can begin negotiating — but cannot sign — unrestricted free agents from other teams. Any potential contracts negotiated on Monday (March 13) and Tuesday (March 14) can’t become official until Wednesday (March 15).

So, what is an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the NFL?

Simply put, a UFA is a player with at least four accrued seasons in the NFL and an expiring contract. Players who fit that category are allowed to negotiate with any team beginning March 13.

This year, the Denver Broncos have 17 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

Player OT Calvin Anderson OT Billy Turner OT Cam Fleming OL Dalton Risner OL Tom Compton TE Eric Tomlinson TE Eric Saubert TE/FB Andrew Beck RB Latavius Murray RB Mike Boone RB Marlon Mack DL Dre’Mont Jones DL DeShawn Williams LB Alex Singleton LB Dakota Allen CB Darius Phillips DB Kareem Jackson

Denver also has a handful of restricted and exclusive rights free agents. We’ll have more on those designations in the coming days.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire