Unrest grows at Everton with shortcomings exposed again and Moise Kean asked to do an impossible job

This should be Moise Kean's acclimatisation season - PA

There would be no greater representation of Everton's shortcomings on this most disillusioning afternoon than in the 12th minute of their defeat to Sheffield United. Moise Kean had two bulky defenders breathing down his neck and with a clever turn he tricked the pair, cut through and looked free to rush toward goal.

As Goodison rose, Kean fell to the turf, harshly adjudged by referee Simon Hooper to have taken a dive under the force of the recovery challenge.

In a second Everton’s fans had witnessed the hope represented by the teenage striker snuffed out by the physicality and nous of the opponent.

Just before half-time Kean threatened again, crossing for Richarlison who missed the chance to equalise with a lame header. It would be the last meaningful attempt to prevent a Sheffield United victory.

Kean spent the remainder of the game vainly trying to escape three immovable centre-backs, for most of it a lone striker coming to terms with the harsh realities of Premier League football.

It is no slight on the young Italian that on this occasion the task of reviving his team proved beyond him. The longer the game progressed, the more absurd it seemed that so much is expected of him so soon, even if his application and enthusiasm exposed deficiencies of senior players around him.

Sheffield United's decisive victory exemplified Everton's flaws Credit: REUTERS

Kean cost just under £30 million from Juventus and may prove an astute long-term purchase but it underlines Everton’s predicament he arrived with such anticipation of instantly becoming the main striker, filling the incapacitating void up front since Romelu Lukaku’s sale two years ago.

Forget the price tag, this should be Kean’s acclimatisation season. A 19-year-old should be learning his trade from an older master; feeding off a more experienced, canny centre-forward who could educate him on the quirks of the English game.

Instead, Kean looked increasingly helpless in a desperate second half, lacking the necessary support even when manager Marco Silva turned in exasperation to Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott, who as lingering debris from the Sam Allardyce era serve as a reminder that any meaningful progress at Everton can only be slow and steady rather than swift and spectacular.

Everton’s broader problem is no matter how valid the pleas for patience, how logical the plan to incrementally improve the squad from one transfer window to the next, and how well -intentioned investing in youth, it only needs a bad week to provoke the first calls to rip it up and start again.

Strangely, Chris Wilder’s critical assessment of his own team made the home defeat sound unfortunate as he contentiously suggested his team were ‘under the cosh’ throughout.

Wilder was unhappy because Yerry Mina's own goal and Lys Mouset's late second secured a plucky win based on organised defence more than stylish football, but it was still more impressive than the Sheffield United coach suggested. Even his players took exception to their manager’s downbeat appraisal.

“We had a few words. Jags (Phil Jagielka) chipped in and said, ‘Gaffer, we’ve just won at Everton” So he put it into perspective,” said Wilder.

“I’m just a mardy arse Yorkshire man! We are not much fun at times. To be fair, I did say they should go out and have a beer.”

Only sorrows were drowned on Merseyside. Silva is right to observe there always seems to be a crisis in the post at Goodison.

Emotional reactions are understandable given the excruciating wait for success. When Silva called for ice men in the wake of last weekend’s defeat to Bournemouth, the appeal may as much been for cool heads in the boardroom as in the stands. His problem is the majority shareholder has a track record of playing to the gallery when restlessness grows, so the boos at full-time make for a dangerous soundtrack at the start of a season.