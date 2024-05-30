'It's unreal.' Beechwood sweeps KHSAA Class 1A track and field team titles

It was a historic day for Northern Kentucky at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 1A track and field state championships at the University of Kentucky track and field complex.

A total of 13 events were won by teams from Campbell, Kenton and Boone County, Beechwood became the first Northern Kentucky school since St. Henry in 2012 to sweep the team titles, and three schools finished in the top five of both the boys and girls team standings.

Here are the biggest headlines from the first day of action in Lexington.

Beechwood wins historic double team title

The Tigers became the sixth school to win the boys and girls Class 1A state team titles in the same year. They are the third school from Northern Kentucky to do it (Bishop Brossart 2002, St. Henry 1996 and 2012).

"We love being in the conversation. I would have never chosen us to be favorites. Big time fight among multiple teams. You see the scores. I told the kids, 'Ignore the noise, go to work,'" head coach Dave Meyers said. "It's hard to put into words. It's unreal."

Meyers, an algebra teacher, is usually entrenched in the live scores on every meet's website. On Thursday, he didn't check the scores until after the 3,200-meter run.

The girls scored 91 points to win for a second straight year, and their third title overall. They were led by victories in the 400, 800, 1,600, 4x200-meter relay, 4x400-meter relay, 4x800-meter relay.

Lily Parke, who many believe is the best runner in 1A, beat out a trio of Lexington Christian athletes to win the 800 and 1,600 meters.

Beechwood's Lily Parke (123) runs during the first lap of the Class 1A 1,600 meters at the KHSAA track and field state championships on May 30, 2024 at the University of Kentucky. Parke won the race in 5:05.

In winning the mile, she stayed on Kennedy Moughamian's hip for the first half of the race before pulling away in the final two laps. The 800-meter win wasn't in her initial plans, but she had qualified for it, so it was a way to get the Tigers some points.

Parke surged past Annie Sewell in the final 100 meters to grab 10 points for her team.

"I think I found a little bit of surge because she was really strong," Parke said.

Maryah Counts led the sprint squad by winning the 400-meter dash and anchoring the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays. Her individual performance was one of the most impressive feats of the meet as she established a five-meter gap on the field halfway through the race

"I've been trying new strategies all year, like when I first ran under a minute is when I got out of the blocks quick. My block start wasn't really great (today) and I decided to do what I know best and kick it at the 200," Counts said.

Along with Maddy Brauch, Lana Holt, Lily MacDonald and Caroline Nordman, Counts helped carry the load after Katie Kocan went down with an injury halfway through the season.

The boys team scored 81 points to beat Louisville Collegiate by 13 points and take home its first state team title.

"I watched Robert Wilke finish that two-mile in second place. Those eight points really sealed the deal. Xavier Campbell was third in the discus, icing on the cake, and then we can just sit back and enjoy the mile relay," Meyers said.

The Beechwood Tigers became the third school from Northern Kentucky to win both Class 1A track and field team titles, joining Bishop Brossart in 2002, and St. Henry in 1996 and 2012.

The Tigers received 10 top four finishes across all competitions, but it was Luke Erdman who was the star of the show. The junior, who led the football team with 1,133 receiving yards last fall, won the 100- and 200-meter dash and anchored the 4x100-meter relay. He actually had to miss the first day of football practice for the state meet.

He let out a burst of emotion after crossing the finish line in the relay that he called "a little bit of everything". Four teams entered the meet with sub-44 second relay times. The Tigers squad, which was made up of four football players, couldn't have been happier to take them down.

"We knew coming in there'd be some good competition, and that's what really drove us," Erdman said.

One of Meyer's favorite parts of the season was teaching all the football players the nuances of the sport. How to start out of blocks. Why, in a relay, the exchange runs forward with his hand behind him, blindly waiting for the baton.

"They're here and they're having a lot of fun. It's a different animal, a different sport, a different approach to training, but they still give you 110 percent. I think every single football guy that came out this year loved what they did," Meyers said.

Erdman's time of 10.77 seconds in the 100-meter dash is a new personal best, but it didn't come without some hesitancy. His first start wasn't clean because his blocks slipped from under his feet. Then there were two false starts from other runners. When the sprinters finally did get away cleanly, Erdman made the most of his opportunity.

Beechwood's Luke Erdman (right) won the KHSAA Class 1A 100-meter dash in 10.77 seconds. Newport Central Catholic's Charlie Ford (left) finished in fifth.

"When we were down on the second (start), I could just hear it in people's breaths next to me, the shaking. We were all just anxious and ready to run. They gave us a minute before our last start, which was good, and I feel like that helped me recover a little bit," Erdman said.

Meyers said coming into the meet that the Tigers' one Achilles' heel was the field events. Even there, Xavier Campbell took third in the discus and fourth in the shot put. Winter Wyant (long jump), James Cusick (triple jump) and Gabe Grinsteinner (pole vault) all earned points.

"Very few sports, you got your boys and girls teams practicing together. We ride the same bus, we're at the same practice. Girl throwers are with the boy throwers at practice. Distance athletes are on the road at the same time, and it's really cool. It is such a cool atmosphere and getting to coach both of the teams and know the athletes, I can't describe it," Meyers said.

Anna Guard, Bishop Brossart relay set state records

The Mustangs' boys 4x800-meter relay team opened the state championships with a bang, setting a new Class 1A state record of 8:07.53. Griffin Hill and Brendan Callahan both ran splits of 2:04 before handing off to Nick Heck, who completed two laps in 2:01. Callahan took the lead from Bethlehem on his second lap before handing off to Ryan Clines, who closed in 1:57.

Northern Kentucky also placed Beechwood, Villa Madonna and Walton-Verona in the top five.

"We ran against them all year. We know who the guys are. We talk to the guys we run against all the time where we built some connections with them. It almost felt like a normal race day, except the track was blue," Clines said.

(Clockwise, from top left) Griffin Hill, Nick Heck, Brenden Callahan and Ryan Clines won the KHSAA Class 1A 4x800-meter relay in a new state record of 8:07.53.

Over in the discus ring, St. Henry senior Anna Guard broke the Class 1A record with a throw of 132 feet, one inch.

But she wasn't finished yet. About 15 minutes after her third throw of the meet, Guard broke her own record as she launched the disc 132 feet, seven inches.

"I had a few good coaches I've been working with, so they were there to give me what I needed to kind of get that extra push," Guard said.

She also used the strength she had built on the volleyball court to take fifth in the shot put with an attempt of 33 feet, 4.5 inches.

St. Henry's Anna Guard (left) and Bishop Brossart's Ava Walters (right) both placed in the top five in the discus and shot put at the KHSAA Class 1A track and field state championships on May 30, 2024 at the University of Kentucky.

Bishop Brossart's Ava Walters won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 6.25 inches and finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 110 feet, five inches. Walters was tied for first on the seed list with Frankfort's Amyah Robinson, who finished second.

"Our region was really hard and I knew I had to come in with the same power," Walters said.

Just a sophomore, she won the shot put in her first year competing in the event. She took 11th in the discus in 2023.

"I was really excited and I just wanted to do my best," Walters said.

Podium finishers

Girls 4x800-meter relay: 1. Beechwood (Charli Gerrein, Lily Parke, Annie Harris, Catie Hazzard); 2. Bishop Brossart (Peyton Trauth, Tessa Hafer, Alia Thomas, Larah Callahan); 4. Newport Central Catholic (Maggie West, Lucy Simons, Mary Kennedy, Kate Schirmer)

Boys 4x800-meter relay: 1. Bishop Brossart (Nick Heck, Griffin Hill, Brennen Callahan, Ryan Clines); 3. Beechwood (Samson Weldemichael, Drew Kidman, Robert Wilke, Christopher Roberdeaux); 4. Villa Madonna (Mark Antrobus, Adam Hassoun, Adam Kolar, Ethan Martin); 5. Walton-Verona (Wyatt Shearer, Seth Cockrell, Grayson Dye, Terrance Harwell); 8. Newport Central Catholic (Grant Kevill, Axel Dance, Aidan Combs, Christian Woods)

Girls 100-meter hurdles: 4. Zoey Woosley (Bishop Brossart); 8. Stella Flick (St. Henry)

Boys 110-meter hurdles: 3. James Noble (St. Henry); 7. Oliver Unger (Beechwood)

Girls 100-meter dash: 5. Maryah Counts (Beechwood)

Boys 100-meter dash: 1. Luke Erdman (Beechwood); 5. Charlie Ford (Newport Central Catholic)

Girls 4x200-meter relay: 2. Beechwood (Maddy Brauch, Lily MacDonald, Caroline Nordman, Lana Holt); 3. Bishop Brossart (Hadley Eviston, Mackinley Scott, Kaitlyn Kramer, Lexi Braun)

Girls 1,600-meter run: 1. Lily Parke (Beechwood); 5. Tessa Hafer (Bishop Brossart)

Boys 1,600-meter run: 2. Nathan Ruth (Bishop Brossart); 4. Samson Weldemichael (Beechwood); 5. Robert Wilke (Beechwood)

Girls 4x100-meter relay: 5. Bishop Brossart (Mackinley Scott, Hadley Eviston, Kaitlyn Kramer, Zoey Woosley); 7. Beechwood (Maddy Brauch, Lily Macdonald, Caroline Nordman, Lana Holt)

Boys 4x100-meter relay: 1. Beechwood (Brody Aylor, Nathan Pabst, James Cusick, Luke Erdman); 3. Newport Central Catholic (Ryan Desmond, Owen Roeder, Axel Dance, Charlie Ford)

Girls 400-meter dash: 1. Maryah Counts (Beechwood); 2. Caroline Nordman (Beechwood); 6. Lexi Braun (Bishop Brossart); 8. Mackinley Scott (Bishop Brossart)

Girls 300-meter hurdles: 4. Stella Flick (St. Henry); 6. Kaitlyn Kramer (Bishop Brossart)

St. Henry's Josh Brockman (1153) took third place in the 300-meter hurdles at the KHSAA Class 1A track and field state championships on May 30, 2024 at the University of Kentucky. He also won the pole vault.

Boys 300-meter hurdles: 3. Josh Brockman (St. Henry); 8. Neil Adley (Villa Madonna)

Girls 800-meter run: 1. Lily Parke (Beechwood); 3. Larah Callahan (Bishop Brossart); 5. Catie Hazzard (Beechwood); 8. Mary Kennedy (Newport Central Catholic)

Boys 800-meter run: 1. Nathan Ruth (Bishop Brossart); 2. Christopher Roberdeaux (Beechwood); 3. Ryan Clines (Bishop Brossart); 6. Wyatt Shearer (Walton-Verona); Lake Durrett (St. Henry)

Girls 200-meter dash: 2. Maryah Counts (Beechwood); 6. Caroline Nordman (Beechwood)

Boys 200-meter dash: 1. Luke Erdman (Beechwood); 3. Charlie FOrd (Newport Central Catholic); 7. James Noble (St. Henry)

Girls 3,200-meter run: 4. Tessa Hafer (Bishop Brossart); 8. Isabel Ginter (Beechwood)

Boys 3,200-meter run: 2. Robert Wilke (Beechwood)

Girls 4x400-meter relay: 1. Beechwood (Maddy Brauch, Maryah Counts, Ruby Fries, Lana Holt); 2. Bishop Brossart (Peyton Trauth, Larah Callahan, Mackinley Scott, Lexi Braun); 5. Newport Central Catholic (Olivia Schumacher, Lucy Simons, Mary Kennedy, Katie Schirmer)

Bishop Brossart's Mackinley Scott (149) hands the baton to Lexi Braun (133) during the girls 4x400-meter relay at the KHSAA Class 1A track and field state championships on May 30, 2024 at the University of Kentucky.

Boys 4x400-meter relay: 2. Newport Central Catholic (Axel Dance, Brayden Leger, Owen Roeder, Ryan Desmond); 4. St. Henry (Josh Brockman, Lake Durrett, James Noble, Logan Thoss)

Girls shot put: 1. Ava Walters (Bishop Brossart); 4. Reese McCLoskey (Newport Central Catholic); 5. Anna Guard (St. Henry)

Boys shot put: 4. Xavier Campbell (Beechwood)

Girls discus: 1. Anna Guard (St. Henry); 4. Ava Walters (Bishop Brossart); 8. Chloe Meyers (Bellevue)

Boys discus: 2. Keanu Ziolkowski (St. Henry); 3. Xavier Campbell (Beechwood)

Girls long jump: 5. Zoey Woosley (Bishop Brossart); 6. Winter Wyant (Beechwood); 7. Lizzie Casey (St. Henry)

Boys long jump: 4. Marcelo Herald (Bellevue)

Girls triple jump: 3. Lizzie Casey (St. Henry); 8. Olivia Sams (Walton-Verona)

Boys triple jump: 2. Lucas Schroeder (Bishop Brossart); 4. James Cusick (Beechwood); 5. Jace Thornton (Villa Madonna)

Girls high jump: 2. Hayden Harlan (St. Henry); 8. Charlotte March (Walton-Verona)

Boys high jump: 5. Marcelo Herald (Bellevue)

Girls pole vault: 4. Anna Curtsinger (Bishop Brossart); 5. Maria Everett (Bishop Brossart); 8. Mary Ryan (St. Henry)

Boy pole vault: 1. Josh Brockman (St. Henry); 3. Noah Everett (Bishop Brossart); 4. Tyler Braun (Bishop Brossart); 7. Gabe Grinsteinner (Beechwood)

Team standings

Girls

1. Beechwood - 91

2. Bishop Brossart - 81

3. Lexington Christian - 76

4. Leslie County - 57

5. St. Henry - 37

Boys

1. Beechwood - 81

2. Louisville Collegiate - 68

3. Bishop Brossart - 57

4. Green County - 50.5

5. St. Henry - 39

6. Fort Campbell - 38

7. Bethlehem - 27

8. Newport Central Catholic - 24

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: KHSAA track and field: Beechwood wins historic double team title