Unproven Samu Omorodion is another needless gamble Chelsea must avoid

Yesterday, news broke that Chelsea had seen a €40 million bid rejected for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion, with the La Liga side insisting on his €80m release clause.

The Nigerian-born Spain youth international enjoyed an exciting loan spell at Deportivo Alaves last term, bagging nine goals in 35 league appearances, drawing the attention of several European clubs.

Chelsea want a new striker to provide competition for Nicolas Jackson up top and have their eyes set on the 20-year-old with a deal for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran stalling.

However, Omorodion’s price tag, lack of experience, and poor scoring record raises questions about whether he is what Chelsea need.

Chelsea’s sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, have somehow found a way to bungle what should have been a simple search for a clinical and cost-effective striker with experience to ease the burden on Jackson’s shoulders.

Omorodion doesn’t tick any of the boxes above. He lacks first-team experience and is not clinical. He is also younger than Jackson, meaning the Senegalese striker still has to provide the goals next season.

Omorodion missed 19 big chances last season. For all the talk about his elite movement, which brought him 21 big chances in 22 starts last term, he is still lacking in front of goal.

Omorodion recorded an awful 13% conversion rate, with Jackson’s 18% demonstrably better. There is no world in which the former is the solution to Chelsea’s goalscoring woes.

Chelsea need upgrades in crucial positions, but the sporting directors are keen on gambling on young players. This strategy can condemn the Blues to another season of inconsistency.

Chelsea need to be eyeing options like Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy, who ticks more boxes than the Atletico Madrid man. Guirassy is reportedly on the Chelsea striker shortlist, albeit very low.

The Guinean has experience playing in the Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 and has a moderate €17.5m release clause.

He is coming off the back of a terrific season for Stuttgart, recording 28 goals and 12 big chances in 28 Bundesliga appearances.

Guirassy can take up the scoring mantle for Chelsea, allowing Jackson to grow into the role organically.

The 28-year-old looks like the shrewd/smart signing, so expect Chelsea’s sporting directors to inevitably miss out on signing him.

They have shown that they have no clue about building a competitive first team, focusing all their energy on inexperienced and barely ready signings with uninteresting profiles.