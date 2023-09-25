In an unpredictable season, time to re-rank Tennessee football's 8 remaining opponents | Adams

I ranked Tennessee football opponents through 1-through-12 in preseason. But that’s old news now.

It's also badly in need of a rewrite.

College football is supposed to be unpredictable. But the first third of this season has been more unpredictable than usual. And the unpredictability has been especially apparent in the SEC, which has struggled uncharacteristically against Power Five nonconference opponents.

As a result, I'm ready to recalibrate – with the cautionary note, I might not get it any better this time. But here’s how I rank Tennessee’s eight remaining opponents in degree of difficulty:

1. Georgia

The Bulldogs aren't as formidable as they were in winning back-to-back national championships. However, they still should be good enough to overcome the Vols and what should be Neyland Stadium at its most hostile.

But victory shouldn't come as easy as last season on a rainy afternoon in Athens.

2. Texas A&M

Yes, I did watch Miami offense overwhelm the Aggies defense. And I haven’t forgotten that Texas A&M must come to Neyland Stadium.

Nonetheless, Texas A&M’s talented receiving corps matches up well against Tennessee’s vulnerable secondary. Quarterback Conner Weigman has made strides in his second college season, and backup quarterback Max Johnson was sharp when Weigman went down with an ankle injury against Auburn.

The Tide needed a few games to figure out Jalen Milroe was their best option at quarterback, even though he did throw a couple of crucial interceptions in a 34-24 loss to Texas.

But Alabama’s shortcomings aren’t limited to quarterback. It lacks playmakers at wide receiver and running back. Also, the offensive line isn’t as efficient as preseason billing suggested, though it showed improvement in a 24-10 victory over Ole Miss last week.

All of that tells you it’s not as difficult to win at Bryant-Denny Stadium as it once was.

4. Missouri

I was way off in predicting Vanderbilt would be the only team preventing the Tigers from finishing last in the SEC East.

Quarterback Brady Cook starred in the Tigers upset of then-15th ranked Kansas State. So did Missouri’s fan base, which charged onto the field after the victory.

It has taken awhile, but the SEC's more passionate fan bases might have rubbed off on the Tigers’ supporters. Missouri finally could have a true home-field advantage when it plays Tennessee.

No matter how good the Wildcats are, I don’t expect them to be good against Tennessee.

When it comes to the Tennessee series, Kentucky is Vanderbilt with a bigger stadium and fan base. The Vols have won 35 of the past 38 games.

But if the Vols play the way they did against Florida, the Wildcats will have a shot at an upset on their home field.

6. South Carolina

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer knows how to motivate a team. He proved that again when South Carolina lost to Georgia by only 10 points. And South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler has become the SEC’s top quarterback.

But the Gamecocks don't have the overall talent to upend the Vols at Neyland Stadium on Saturday as they did last season in Columbia.

7. Vanderbilt

I had to consciously force my fingers to type this since they are so conditioned to putting the Commodores at the bottom of such a list.

The Vols aren’t 56 points better than Vanderbilt (See last November for details). That’s the nicest compliment I have for the Commodores.

The Huskies’ outlook changed for the better when they hired Jim Mora as coach. He led them to a bowl last season after the program had endured five consecutive seasons of three wins or fewer.

But the Huskies lost starting quarterback Joe Fagnano to injury in the second game and are off to an 0-4 start.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Time to re-rank Tennessee football opponents in unpredictable season