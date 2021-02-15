Unprecedented Hall of Fame weekend will kick off with Cowboys-Steelers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced last June 25 that it was postponing the 2020 enshrinement weekend. They pushed everything to 2021.

That creates an unprecedented enshrinement weekend for this summer.

The Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and Steelers will kick off enshrinement weekend on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m., after the NFL canceled all of the preseason in 2020.

It marks the start of a big weekend for both the Steelers and the Cowboys.

The Steelers will have Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell inducted as members of the 2020 class on Saturday, Aug. 7, with Class of 2021 members Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn enshrined a day later.

Jimmy Johnson and Cliff Harris are going into the Hall of Fame for the Cowboys in the Class of 2020, with Drew Pearson getting inducted the following day as part of the Class of 2021.

The Aug. 7 ceremony will enshrine 20, including the Centennial Class of 2020 of Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bobby Dillon, Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle. The Class of 2020 also includes five modern-era players — Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Polamalu — two coaches — Cowher and Johnson — and three contributors — Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young — in addition to the 10 seniors.

The Class of 2021, announced the day before Super Bowl LV, includes Tom Flores, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson in addition to Faneca, Nunn and Pearson. Those eight will participate in the Aug. 8 ceremony.

Tickets for the weekend’s events are on sale at the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s official site.

Unprecedented Hall of Fame weekend will kick off with Cowboys-Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Latest Stories

  • Brad Keselowski’s Daytona 500 hopes end in destroyed car

    Brad Keselowski's bid to win the Daytona 500 on the last lap ended with a wrecked car for him, teammate Joey Logano and others.

  • Trade rumor rankings: Kyle Lowry, Andre Drummond and more

    HoopsHype ranks the five players to have shown up in trade rumors the most over the past week, including Andre Drummond and Kyle Lowry.

  • Massive Fiery Wreck Leads To White-Knuckle Finish For NASCAR’s Daytona 500

    The crash led to a surprise winner in the race: 100-to-1 longshot Michael McDowell.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: A shocking top-5 pick at QB

    In the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, the Atlanta Falcons make a shocking quarterback pick at No. 4 overall

  • Bart Scott: Carson Wentz makes Bears 'Super Bowl contender'

    Former Pro Bowl linebacker Bart Scott thinks Carson Wentz turns the Bears into a Super Bowl contender.

  • 7 potential landing spots for Washington QB Alex Smith

    There's a growing possibility that Alex Smith is playing for a new team in 2021, and these 7 options might provide a good fit.

  • What does J.J. Watt’s free agent market look like?

    Peter King looks at what's next for J.J. Watt after his release from the Texans after 10 seasons in Houston.

  • Anthony Davis injury leads Stephen A. Smith to think Nets will win title

    Anthony Davis is dealing with an Achilles injury and could be out a bit for the Lakers which would impact the hierarchy of the NBA.

  • Pistons will sit Blake Griffin while team considers trade, buyout

    Blake Griffin is owed $36.6 million this season and $39 million next year, which could impact his market.

  • Red Auerbach listed the 12 players he’d most want for the playoffs

    The legendary Celtic team president and coach once listed the 12 players hed most want on his team going into the playoffs.

  • AP Top 25 basketball poll: Illinois in top 5 with Michigan, Ohio State

    Is Illinois, Michigan or Ohio State worthy of a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance?

  • Cowboys rumor mills, gossip again take center stage as offseason begins

    A sudden retirement on the horizon? A SB winning QB on his way to Dallas? A long-term committment for Dak?? The Cowboys are never far away from drama, manufactured or not.

  • Serena Williams’ path to Australian Open title may be as hard as 1, 2, 3

    Serena Williams plays Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals, three match wins from tying the Grand Slam titles record.

  • Terrell Owens still won’t go to the Hall of Fame

    Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens hasn’t been to the Hall of Fame, and he still has no intention of going. “This past weekend was a further indication of why I wouldn’t go,” Owens told Bob Glauber of Newsday. “No disrespect to anybody that got in, but I just don’t understand the process. Calvin Johnson [more]

  • Matthew Stafford: There were a few teams I didn’t want to get traded to

    Earlier this week, soon-to-be former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sat down for an interview with Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press that touched on topics related to his pending trade to the Rams. On Sunday, the newspaper shared more of that conversation with their subscribers. One of the new questions had to do with [more]

  • Brandel Chamblee Q&A: Why Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau aren’t winning; Team USA’s Ryder Cup captaincy flaws

    Brandel Chamblee dishes on why Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau aren't winning and fixing Team USA's Ryder Cup captaincy flaws.

  • Michael Jordan's Daytona 500 debut was as astonishing as his free-throw dunk

    The Bulls legend and Bubba Wallace’s black-owned team broke barriers in a sport with a history of intolerance. But Nascar’s redemption is not complete Bubba Wallace’s No 23 car leads the field during Sunday’s Daytona 500. Photograph: Mark J Rebilas/USA Today Sports With one lap left in Sunday’s Daytona 500, Bubba Wallace made his move. Pinned behind 15 cars arranged in a neat row on the top groove of Daytona’s 2.5-mile oval, Wallace charged into the bottom lane behind Kevin Harvick in hope of running down race leader Joey Logano. Just when Wallace appeared to be gathering steam – disaster. Brad Keselowski, jostled by an extra-hard shove from Michael McDowell, rocketed him into Logano’s left-side rear bumper, triggering a multicar pile-up. Wallace might have snuck through if Logano’s windmilling Ford hadn’t hit his Toyota flush on the nose. In the end Wallace finished a fiery 17th while McDowell stole the checkered flag under caution. Needless to say, you can expect Michael Jordan to take this personally. Besides maybe Harry and Meghan, you would be hard pressed to name another couple people are rooting harder for than Jordan and Wallace – Nascar’s new racing royalty. Wallace is the supremely gifted Nascar driver who happens to be an anti-racism trailblazer. And Jordan is a lifelong racing fan who finally has some skin in the game after decades of fence sitting. Last September they would make their relationship official, forming a single-car operation called 23XI Racing (pronounced twenty-three eleven). Wallace signed on as a free agent, Jordan as a co-owner alongside the veteran Cup driver and longtime Jordan Brand ambassador Denny Hamlin. Together, Jordan and Wallace give Nascar folk not one but two black friends to point to the next time the sport’s grim track record of intolerance is challenged. After all it wasn’t that long before the announcement of this new “Dream Team” that we heard Kyle Larson, the half-Japanese-American star of Nascar’s driver diversity program, casually drop the n-word during an online race. After being deserted by all his sponsors and booted from his Cup drive, Larson spent the next 10 months in exile undergoing diversity training as he continued to earn a comfortable living racing dirt track events – only to wind up in a better Nascar Cup seat with Hendrick Motorsports last October. In a pre-race interview with FS1’s Emmanuel Acho on Sunday, Larson pleaded ignorance to the slur while blaming a small circle of friends for “allowing myself to be comfortable enough with that group to say it.” Pressed on whether these were Nascar folk he was referring to, Larson, finally, was unequivocal. “Oh no, not at all in Nascar,” he said. “I think racing in general has maybe had that reputation, but I don’t believe that to be true. In the last 10 months or so, we’ve seen a lot of change in the sport.” And while it’s true that hip hop and black athlete interviewers crept into Fox’s Daytona telecast, Pitbull owns a stake in the team fronted by Mexico-born driver Daniel Suarez, and the WWE’s Sasha Banks green-flagged Sunday’s race, the fundamental change in this Nascar season boils down to the two absurdly qualified black men who must still prove they belong. AN ABSOLUTELY WILD FINISH TO THE #DAYTONA500Michael McDowell walks away with the win, everyone in the crash managed to exit their cars safely. (🎥: @NASCAR) pic.twitter.com/bBuR1HJ49J— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 15, 2021 Wallace of course persuaded Nascar to ban displays of the Confederate flag, only to find a noose in his garage – an incident many maintain was a hoax despite Nascar and the FBI’s grave reactions. And then there’s the matter of Wallace racing in Cup in the first place, what with only four top-ten finishes in his first two years racing primarily for the famed Richard Petty. Last year, though, he distinguished himself as the kind of consistent challenger who could lead races with better equipment – and all while stepping outside his low-key personality to tear down America’s most stubborn symbol of white supremacy, even as the US president denounced him. Now on a far better resourced team in 23XI, it won’t be enough for Wallace to just keep up with traffic anymore. His haters will pounce if he falls even a little bit short of the realistic expectations set by his insanely competitive boss. Likewise, Jordan has felt more compelled to give voice – and money – to righteous political causes in ways he never had before. Throwing his support behind the only black driver in Nascar’s top level is not only consistent with his evolved thinking, but also his penchant for huge gambles. But this one may be his riskiest yet. A number of famous black athletes have tried fielding racing teams only to see those efforts crash and burn: Tim Brown. Jackie Joyner-Kersee. In the late-90s, Jordan’s idol, Julius Erving, partnered with former NFL running back Joe Washington to launch a Cup team. But the effort never took shape as Erving and Washington mostly failed to marshal sponsorship. In 1998 they turned up at Daytona with a Busch Series car and struggled to make subsequent races. Two years later they were out of business. Jordan, however, doesn’t figure to go away as meekly. For one thing he’s a billionaire and the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets to boot. For another he’s not starting a team from scratch as much as he is fronting a sister team of Joe Gibbs Racing, a perennial Cup favorite with considerable resources to bear – not least a technical alliance with Toyota. Not long after Wallace signed on the dotted line, McDonald’s, Columbia Sportswear and DoorDash followed suit. In a pre-race interview with Fox Sports’ Michael Strahan, Jordan said he believed Wallace could win “at least a couple races”. Until then the scrutiny on their No 23 car risks reaching Danica Patrick levels of intensity. Doubtless, Wallace’s haters were encouraged to see the 23XI car get off to an Erving-like start on Sunday. After qualifying a career-high sixth at Daytona, Wallace was sent to the back of the grid after his Toyota repeatedly failed inspection and risked being scratched from the race altogether. But a route to victory looked possible after a lap 14 crash that cleared 16 cars from the middle of the field just before a five-hour rain delay. Once racing resumed under the lights around 9.30pm, Wallace resurfaced near the top of the field no worse for wear to tangle with the top cars and even lead a lap – the first time a black driver has ever done so at Daytona. He hung in until the bitter end before McDowell – a 100-1 underdog – claimed the first victory of his otherwise unremarkable 14-year Cup career after midnight. And while 17th place may not seem like a big deal for Wallace, who usually finishes right around there, a little perspective is helpful. As Jordan himself acknowledged in the Fox interview, so much of this sport is out of the driver’s control. “When I’m on the court, I can go rebound, I can go shoot. I can play defense,” he told Strahan. “Here, all I can do is cheer.” That a black owner and a black driver even showed up at Daytona 500 for the first time since 1969, stayed in hunt for the entire race and will keep going for the rest of this season and beyond is a feat on par with Jordan’s free-throw line slam dunk – simply astonishing. That they, under shrewd Hamlin’s direction, were able to accomplish so much so quickly is a testament to viability of this promising new venture. Still, it will take a few more copycats, and far less virtue-signaling, before Nascar can truly call this progress.

  • Famed Pittsburgh sandwich joint makes tasty offer to Watt Bros.

    A legendary Pittsburgh sandwich shop has made a tempting offer to T.J. and Derek Watt regarding brother J.J.

  • Trail Blazers overcome atrocious & lopsided officiating to defeat Mavericks

    "These refs literally cheatin' like we not watchin'..."

  • Josh Rosen re-signed, Jimmy Garoppolo likely to return and other 49ers news

    A look at the news from the last week from the 49ers.