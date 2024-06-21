‘Unplayable’ sensation who ‘can make things happen’ just told Arsenal he is leaving – report

England youth international attacking midfielder Amario Cozier-Duberry has told Arsenal he is leaving the club after the expiration of his contract at the end of this month, according to the Evening Standard.

The 19-year-old wants first-team football but was unable to make an official debut for the Gunners.

Arsenal offered Cozier-Duberry a new deal but he turned it down as there were no guarantees he would feature in the plans of manager Mikel Arteta going forward.

The teenage sensation has been around the first-team since 2022, featuring in the mid-season friendlies against Lyon, AC Milan and Juventus during the 2022 World Cup and getting named in the matchday squad eight times in 2023-24.

Cozier-Duberry is not short of suitors, with clubs from Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Germany monitoring his situation, while he has offers from England too, with Premier League and Championship sides keen on him.

However, he has yet to make a decision regarding his next club as he wants to move to where he is sure playing opportunities are available at first-team level.

The Englishman joined Arsenal aged 14, helping Jack Wilshere’s under-18s to the FA Youth Cup final in 2022-23.

The former Gunners star has recently showered praise on Cozier-Duberry, tipping him for big things.

“Amario is very exciting and Mikel likes him,” Wilshere told The Athletic.

“He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting.

“In some moments he’s unplayable. You give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a game plan, but when you’ve got individuals like that you’ve got a chance.”

Cozier-Duberry bagged 13 goals and five assists for Arsenal under-21s last term and ended his time with them with 18 goals and ten assists in 48 games, but the calibre of attacking options available to Arteta in the senior team prevented him from forcing his way into the team.

The winger will be free to speak to English clubs after July 1 and will be desperate to prove himself elsewhere after failing to get a chance at the North London club.