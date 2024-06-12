‘Unplayable field conditions’ move Trash Pandas road games to Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A series that was meant to be played on the road this week will end with the Rocket City Trash Pandas back in familiar territory.

The Trash Pandas were set to play a series game against the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park in Pearl, MS on Tuesday, June 11, through Sunday, June 16. The Braves postponed Tuesday’s game and eventually, the decision was made to move the series to Madison due to “unplayable field conditions.”

The series will now be played at Toyota Field as five games in four days beginning Thursday, June 13. The Trash Pandas will play as the visiting team and wear its road grey uniforms for all remaining games in the series.

“Our grounds crew became aware of field conditions that affected playability and made immediate attempts to remedy the situation in time for our scheduled homestand against Rocket City,” Mississippi Braves General Manager Pete Laven said. “Despite best efforts, the decision was ultimately made to move the series so that we could continue making improvements to the field and prioritize player safety. We apologize for any inconvenience to our fans; our staff and grounds crew are hard at work to return home on June 25th to take on the Montgomery Biscuits.”

Thursday and Friday’s games are scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Saturday’s double-header will start at 4:05 p.m. and first pitch for the finale will be at 12:05 p.m. on Father’s Day.

Following the game on Sunday, fans are invited onto the field for a post-game Father’s Day Catch.

All reserved seats will be $10, plus tax, and proceeds from the series will go to the Trash Pandas Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit “dedicated to educating and promoting healthy lifestyles through sport and positively impacting communities in the North Alabama region.”

Parking will be complimentary throughout the five-game Father’s Day weekend series.

The On-Field Movie Night event scheduled for Thursday, June 13, has been canceled as a result of this change. Those who previously planned to attend are encouraged to RSVP for free for the next free On-Field Movie Night scheduled for Thursday, August 15.

Tickets are available on tptix.com and at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office.

