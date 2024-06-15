Unpicked players still keen to make their mark on Euros - Shankland

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland insists the players not picked by Steve Clarke for the starting XI against Germany are determined to make an impact after the defeat in Munich.

Shankland came on for the final eight minutes of the 5-1 hammering by Julian Nagelsmann’s side, with Clarke having preferred Che Adams and then Ryan Christie up front.

But despite his cameo appearance Shankland backed the coach’s decision – and said the rest of the squad were keen play their part.

“At a major tournament everybody wants to be involved, but the manager goes in there and picks his team he thinks will win the game and that’s his job,” he told BBC Sport Scotland after the game.

“For the rest of us that are in the squad that weren’t in from the start, your job is to come on and try and make an impact.

"That’s always been the case and it remains the mindset of everybody.”