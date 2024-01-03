Unpacking what's left for Mississippi State football, Jeff Lebby in transfer portal

STARKVILLE — The 30-day window for players to enter the transfer portal closed Tuesday, but the work for new Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby and his staff isn’t over when it comes to assembling the 2024 roster.

Players still have time to decide where there next stop will be or if they want to return to their previous school. For Lebby and his defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler, the upcoming days are crucial with players slated to take official visits.

Lebby, who was hired in November after two seasons as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator, picked up 11 portal commitments – including seven on offense. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen was the biggest name in the group alongside UTEP receiver Kelly Akharaiyi.

The Bulldogs entered the new year with a top 25 portal class, according to 247Sports, but Mississippi State has work to do, particularly on defense. Here’s a look at which positions MSU still needs to address and potential targets to help fill holes.

Could LB Stone Blanton return to Mississippi?

When South Carolina linebacker Stone Blanton announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Dec. 23, Mississippi State quickly became a potential landing spot.

The Bulldogs saw Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson, who were the SEC’s leading tacklers the last two seasons, exhaust their eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. That leaves MSU with a clear hole at a key position. Blanton, who is from Jackson and attended Madison-Ridgeland Academy, can be a solution.

Blanton started 12 games for the Gamecocks in 2023, recording 52 tackles. His recruitment as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class was down to South Carolina, MSU and Texas A&M. He was also committed to play baseball for Mississippi State.

Former MSU quarterback Will Rogers, who recently transferred to Washington, spoke highly of Blanton before Mississippi State lost at South Carolina in September.

“I think he plays really hard. He’s very aggressive to the ball – sideline-to-sideline player,” Rogers said. “We know we’ll have our hands full. ... He’s from Mississippi, so you’re never surprised to see a Mississippi guy succeed.”

Is RB Dante Dowdell Mississippi State’s next splash on offense?

MSU appears to be in a battle with Nebraska for Oregon running back Dante Dowdell who is from Picayune, Mississippi. Dowdell shared on social media last month that he visited Mississippi State. However, multiple reports suggest he’s taking a visit with the Cornhuskers this week.

Dowdell was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. He appeared in six games for the Ducks, rushing for 90 yards on 17 attempts.

Picking up a top running back would be big for Mississippi State with Jo’Quavious Marks transferring to Southern Cal and Seth Davis, who showed promise as a freshman, getting injured in the Egg Bowl. Jeffery Pittman and Keyvone Lee are currently Lebby’s top running back options along with recent junior college signee Johnnie Daniels.

FIRST CLASS: Why Jeff Lebby's 2024 signing day class can change perception of Mississippi State football

How can Mississippi State strengthen its secondary?

For the second straight offseason, Mississippi State is losing plenty of talent in its secondary. The Bulldogs have had four cornerbacks or safeties depart for the portal along with Shawn Preston Jr. exhausting his eligibility.

MSU got good news from safety Corey Ellington who withdrew his name from the portal last month. However, after a poor outing from the unit in 2023, the Bulldogs need assurance in the back end with young players expected to have big roles up front in 2024.

Former South Alabama safety Jaden Voisin appears to be among the key targets for MSU. Voisin, who is the ninth-best available player in the portal according to On3, told the publication that he called off his visit to Florida this week but will still visit Mississippi State.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What's next for Mississippi State football in 2024 transfer portal?