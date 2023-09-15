Unpacking what Tyler Buchner's expected start at QB means for Alabama football

Nick Saban has been pretty straight forward about the quarterback battle all throughout the summer and into the season.

He has not named a Crimson Tide starter officially in any capacity. All four quarterbacks, Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner, Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan received "or" designations on the one depth chart released. Saban has also said whoever plays isn't locked into the job.

"The quarterback who plays on Saturday, that's the quarterback for Saturday," Saban said before the Middle Tennessee game. "The life of a quarterback, any quarterback, depends on how they perform. If a guy plays well, that's what creates security at that position. If you don't play well ... the first thing everybody does, when you have success, the quarterback gets a lot of credit. But also, when things don't go well, the first guy they point at is the quarterback. So a guy has to understand the way he performs is really, really important."

Milroe played well against Middle Tennessee with five total touchdowns. Then he put together a roller-coaster-like performance with two touchdowns and two interceptions against Texas. That opened the door just enough for another quarterback to start in the eyes of the Crimson Tide.

According to program sources, Buchner is expected to be with the offense for its first snap against South Florida on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

So what does it mean for Alabama on Saturday and moving forward? Take it at face value. Buchner is getting the start Saturday, and from there, we'll see.

Similar to Milroe, Buchner has to play well to keep the job. Consider it an audition for him. Through this decision, Alabama has shown there's not a long leash if the quarterback doesn't play well.

But credit to Buchner for coming into Alabama after the spring and moving his way up the depth chart. Sure, he worked with Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Tommy Rees before, but they're running Alabama's offensive system, not the one at Notre Dame. That takes some time to acclimate to, and Milroe had two years in the system, Simpson had one and Lonergan had the spring.

Buchner has some experience, though. He started three games, including the Gator Bowl, for the Fighting Irish a season ago. Mix that experience with some time in the Alabama system, and he's put himself in a spot to be the quarterback to whom the Crimson Tide turns when it decided to make a change.

If Buchner doesn't play well, don't be surprised if Milroe gets another shot or if Alabama turns to Simpson or even Lonergan. Word out of Alabama practices is that both Buchner and Milroe have taken first-team reps this week. Although Buchner is getting the nod for the first snaps this week, don't rule out the possibility of seeing Milroe again soon.

Heck, just because Buchner is expected to get the first snaps with the offense Saturday doesn't mean we won't see another quarterback rotate in soon after that. Or perhaps it will be similar to what transpired in the Middle Tennessee game where Buchner didn't relieve Milroe until the second half.

All that to say, this quarterback battle isn't over. Alabama still doesn't have one clear solution to the quarterback question that persisted all spring and summer. Buchner now has the opportunity to show he's the answer. Nothing more, nothing less.

