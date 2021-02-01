Unpacking the Rams trade for Stafford & Super Bowl 55 mailbag

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson kick off the first half of this podcast discussing the Los Angeles Rams sending Jared Goff, along with three future draft picks to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

A few major questions arise: If the Rams don't immediately improve with Stafford, could Sean McVay face some pressure? If Jared Goff turns his career around, don't the Lions stand to win the most with a new franchise QB and multiple first round draft picks? If a QB, two firsts and a third-round pick were the price for Stafford, what on Earth will be the Houston Texans' asking price for Deshaun Watson?

In the second half of the show, Charles & Terez open up the mailbag and answer questions about the rookie head coach most likely to succeed in 2021, the playoff team most likely to regress next season, what the Arizona Cardinals need to do to help Kyler Murray, and which defense faces the toughest challenge in this Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (35:55)

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms on a trade that will send Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

