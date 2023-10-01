Unpacking South Carolina football path to bowl eligibility after loss at Tennessee

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football is facing an uphill battle towards the six-win bowl eligibility threshold after suffering its third loss of the season 41-20 at Tennessee on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2 SEC) have made a bowl game in each of coach Shane Beamer's first two seasons, but they are also entering an open week below .500 for the first time in his tenure. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had his worst performance of 2023 against the Vols, a concerning sign for South Carolina's momentum.

South Carolina plays three straight SEC games after the open week, but the Gamecocks are no stranger to beating the odds in the win-loss column. South Carolina made the Gator Bowl for the first time since 1987 last year thanks to top-10 upsets of Tennessee and Clemson in the final two weeks of the season.

Here's how the Gamecocks' path to bowl eligibility looks after five games:

Why Florida is key to six wins

The Gamecocks' season now rests squarely on their homecoming game against Florida (3-2, 1-1) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 14. The Gators routed South Carolina 38-6 at The Swamp in 2022, but the Gamecocks have eight of their 10 wins in the Florida series when playing at home.

Florida shocked Tennessee with a 29-16 win in Week 3, but the Gators struggled against every other FBS opponent they've faced. South Carolina will likely be an underdog against every SEC opponent except Vanderbilt after Florida, and the Gamecocks still need at least one more Power Five victory even if they win both of those games. If they lose to Florida, there's no path to six wins for South Carolina without multiple top-25 upsets.

Easiest path for South Carolina: Vanderbilt, Kentucky

South Carolina needs to beat Florida coming out of the open week, because it will take back-to-back road trips to Missouri and Texas A&M. The only guaranteed win left of the schedule is against Jacksonville State on Nov. 4, and the Gamecocks shouldn't have too much trouble with a Vanderbilt team that has losses to Wake Forest and UNLV already.

Those three wins would get the Gamecocks to five, and their best opportunity for No. 6 will be at home against Kentucky on Nov. 18. The Wildcats are undefeated but face three ranked teams in the next three weeks, and South Carolina beat them 24-14 in Lexington last season. NC State quarterback transfer Devin Leary has been underwhelming, but the Wildcats look strong in the trenches and have a star running back in Ray Davis.

Long shots on the schedule: Clemson, Texas A&M

The Gamecocks are at their worst in SEC road games under Beamer with a 2-8 record since he took over in 2021. Beamer lost to Missouri in each of his first two seasons, and facing the ranked Tigers on the road is not a recipe for success.

South Carolina will face Texas A&M the following week, and though the Gamecocks have never won in College Station, they might have a better chance against the Aggies after an 30-24 win in 2022. Texas A&M is also grappling with the season-ending injury to starting quarterback Connor Weigman, so it's not hard to imagine a scenario where South Carolina creates some chaos and pulls off the upset.

The other wild card on the schedule is Clemson, who the Gamecocks upset 31-30 at Death Valley last season. The Tigers look as vulnerable as they have in nearly a decade this season with two ACC losses in five games and clear issues on the offense under first-year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Clemson comes to Columbia in 2023, and there is a real possibility that game becomes a last-chance opportunity for the Gamecocks to get a sixth win with nothing to lose.

