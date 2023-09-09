Unpacking Ole Miss football's win over Tulane, one grade at a time

NEW ORLEANS ― Even with Michael Pratt unavailable for Tulane, Ole Miss football didn't escape Yulman Stadium without a fright on Saturday.

The Rebels (2-0) survived a road scare, 37-20, to avoid picking up their first regular-season nonconference loss under Lane Kiffin.

Here's how we graded Ole Miss' performance against the Green Wave (1-1).

Offense: B-

The list of positives on the offensive side of the ball for Ole Miss is short.

The Rebels' offensive line got pushed around all afternoon. Their receivers appeared to make mental mistakes, and Quinshon Judkins did not have much space to work his magic. Still, Jaxson Dart made a huge fourth-down play late, and Ole Miss got some valuable production from its depth receiving options.

We won't punish the Rebels too harshly because they left with a win, but it wasn't a convincing effort.

Defense: B+

It didn't start well for Pete Golding's unit, which surrendered some big plays in the first half against a backup Tulane quarterback in Kai Horton.

By the second half, though, the Rebels had made some effective adjustments that bottled up the Green Wave's big-play ability.

Deantre Prince's key interception was the point at which the game swung, and the Rebels followed it up with a huge fourth-down stop in their own territory with 6:49 to play and a defensive touchdown courtesy of Jared Ivey and Khari Coleman.

Special teams: C-

A positive debut for the Ole Miss special teams last week drowned in a sea of poor punts and bad field position on Saturday.

The Rebels cycled through a rotation of punt team maladies. There were examples of poor punts, poor downfield coverage and even silly penalties after the whistle. Caden Davis' late, 56-yard field goal that sealed the game is the only reason this isn't a failing grade.

Coaching: B-

There were concerning moments of disorganization from the Rebels, particularly on offense in the first half of the game. But the Ole Miss staff deserves credit for how it adjusted later in the contest.

Don't underestimate the coaching staff's impact in rallying the Rebels after a poor start, either.

Overall: B-

Considering Michael Pratt's absence, it is fair to argue the Rebels should have won this game more convincingly. It was not an outstanding performance, but they improved as the game wore on.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football grades vs. Tulane: Unpacking close nonconference win