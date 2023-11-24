Unpacking Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby's candidacy for Mississippi State football coach opening

STARKVILLE — Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has become a popular name in the search for Mississippi State football's next coach.

Lebby has spoken to MSU athletics director Zac Selmon about the opening, according to multiple reports Friday.

The connection doesn’t came as a surprise to OU, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Clarion Ledger. Between Selmon’s connection to Oklahoma, his relationship with Lebby and Lebby’s experience in the SEC, he was expected to be tied to the opening, the source added. The source requested anonymity because an announcement hasn't been made by MSU regarding the opening.

After Oklahoma’s 69-45 win against TCU on Friday, Lebby was asked about his named being linked to Mississippi State.

“To me, there’s a time and a place for all of it,” Lebby told reporters. “Had great focus on today. Finishing the regular season here at home today. Hopefully the chips fall in our favor, and we get to go play next weekend. We’ll see about that.”

Is Jeff Lebby a candidate for Mississippi State football job?

During Mississippi State basketball's win against Nicholls State on Friday, a photo of Selmon looking at his phone was edited to suggest he was looking at a photo of Lebby. The edited photo was posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Is Zac Selmon making things happen from the Hump," the caption read in a post from Hail State Stool.

"nah − got a privacy screen for a reason," Selmon joked in response.

😂 nah - got a privacy screen for a reason 😁 https://t.co/TSL6fxm91u — Zac Selmon (@zacselmon) November 24, 2023

Lebby is in his second season as the Sooners’ offensive coordinator. After averaging 32.8 points per game last year, Oklahoma leads the Big 12 with 43.2 points per contest this season.

What Brent Venables said about Jeff Lebby-Mississippi State reports

On Friday, Brent Venables made a general statement of support for staff members pursuing a top job.

"I want all my guys to have opportunity," OU coach Brent Venables said postgame. "I’ll support them in any way I can. My charge to all the staff, all the staff is everything has its time. Some of it is not ideal time. Stay focused and locked in to what we’ve got to do, and that’s what our players deserve. Don’t be a distraction. But I’m for all my guys having opportunity to advance their careers.

HOT BOARD: Updating Mississippi State football coaching candidates

Jeff Lebby previous coaching stops

Prior to his stint in Norman, he spent two seasons (2020-21) as coach Lane Kiffin’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ole Miss. His previous assistant stops include Victoria Memorial High School in Texas (2007), Baylor (2008-2016), Southeastern (2017) and Central Florida (2018-19).

Lebby was connected to a scandal at Baylor in 2015 that saw coach Art Briles, Lebby’s father-in-law, get fired. Baylor student Dolores Lozano mentioned Lebby as a coach who took no action against running back Devin Chafin following claims that he physically assaulted her three times.

Following Briles’ firing, Lebby defended him and sold shirts to show support of Briles.

