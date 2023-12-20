Unpacking NC State football’s 2024 recruiting class – and how good it can be

NC State football has been on a roll on and off the field.

The Wolfpack has thrived in the transfer portal and added 24 recruits to its 2024 class Wednesday on the opening day of the early signing period.

As it stands, Dave Doeren’s 2024 group is slated to be NC State’s best since 2018. The Wolfpack is 27th in the 247Sports Composite rankings, behind Florida State, Clemson and UNC in the overall rankings.

With six four-star recruits, NC State has three more than last year. Here’s a deeper look at what stands out about the Wolfpack’s 2024 recruiting class.

Terrell Anderson, Jonathan Paylor join KC Concepcion as NC State wide receivers

NC State has five wide receivers in its 2024 recruiting class, which should provide Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall – NC State’s expected starting quarterback – with options to join sophomore KC Concepcion.

Two of the Wolfpack’s top three recruits are wide receivers. Terrell Anderson, a four-star recruit, is the top-ranked player in NC State’s current class. A 6-foot-3 wideout from Greensboro, Anderson had 64 catches for 1,114 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior.

Fellow in-state receiver Jonathan Paylor has had Wolfpack fans excited since his commitment. Paylor thrived as an all-purpose weapon at Cummings High School in Burlington, where he reached 3,000 all-purpose yards.

Five Wolfpack linebackers to follow Payton Wilson?

Five linebackers are included in NC State’s 2024 class. It might take all of five of them to replace the production of Payton Wilson, one of the Wolfpack’s all-time greats. Four-star prospect Elijah Groves headlines the group, followed by Joshua Ofor and JUCO transfer Wyatt Wright. Groves, a 6-foot-5, 208-pound linebacker from East Robertson High School in Tennessee, was the second-ranked recruit in the state and a three-sport star.

NC State football flips UNC commit Keenan Jackson

A day after decommitting from UNC, Weddington wide receiver Keenan Jackson signed with NC State. MVP of the NCHSAA 4A state championship, Jackson is a three-star prospect. In his high school career, Jackson logged 3,058 total yards on 205 catches with 35 touchdowns. This should add even more spice to the Wolfpack's rivalry with the Tar Heels.

