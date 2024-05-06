Unpacking the most exciting and concerning Ole Miss football position groups for Lane Kiffin

OXFORD ― The weak points on Ole Miss football's depth chart don't tend to stay that way for very long these days.

Running back, for instance, looked like a potential problem for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels just three weeks ago. Ole Miss retained Ulysses Bentley IV, a productive backup during his Rebels tenure, in the wake of Quinshon Judkins' departure. But winter transfer portal addition Logan Diggs, who looks unlikely to play in the early and middle stages of the upcoming season, was the only running back in the room with true starting experience at the power conference level.

Fast forward less than a month, and the tailback position won't be causing anyone inside the Manning Center much anxiety. The Rebels added Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who rushed for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns last season at New Mexico, and Miami's Henry Parrish Jr., who spent the first two seasons of his career with Ole Miss before rushing for a total of 1,241 yards in two seasons with the Hurricanes.

The deadline for transfer portal entry passed last week, but programs still can add to their rosters those players who are already in the portal. Nevertheless, the closure offers a good opportunity to re-evaluate Ole Miss' positional hierarchy. Which position should have Rebels fans the most excited? And which position is the new primary area of concern?

Most exciting Ole Miss football position group: Tre Harris and wide receivers

At receiver, Ole Miss achieved the kind of talent-stockpiling that the transfer portal era tends to make impossible.

The Rebels brought back their best two wideouts in Jordan Watkins and Tre Harris, both of whom could have been selected in last month's NFL draft had they chosen that route. They added a talent with All-SEC pedigree in South Carolina transfer Juice Wells and an elite junior college option in Deion Smith, who previously played at LSU. And, even with a room dominated by veteran talent, Ole Miss retained its two prized freshman wideouts: Ayden Williams and Cayden Lee.

"With guys coming in, it's gonna be like that when we go to the next level," Williams said in April. "As long as we stay here, learn everything we need to do, compete here; when we get to the next level, it's going to be no problem. Guys coming in and out, that don't worry me."

It's a group that doesn't lack elite options. Harris looked like one of the best wideouts in the SEC when he was healthy last season. Injuries cost him nearly two full games at the beginning of the year, then limited him at other junctures. Still, he finished fifth in the SEC with 985 receiving yards and fourth with eight touchdowns. With LSU superstar and former high school teammate Malik Nabers off to the NFL, Harris should be targeting the top of those leaderboards this season.

Most concerning Ole Miss football position group: Rebels need their offensive line to make a jump

Look around the Ole Miss depth chart at the moment and there's not much ambiguity. Sure, there are a few unresolved position battles. But especially after it made spring transfer additions at running back and at corner, there aren't many positions where Ole Miss doesn't have a veteran — and a veteran contingency plan.

This brings us back to the offensive line, a major problem for Ole Miss a season ago, especially against the best teams on the schedule. The Rebels averaged 1.9 yards per rush against Alabama, 3.1 against Penn State and 4.0 against Georgia.

The offensive line has gotten a makeover that diminishes the relevance of much of the above. Diego Pounds showed well at North Carolina last season, and Gerquan Scott was a fixture at guard for Southern Miss for four seasons. In Julius Buelow and Nate Kalepo, Ole Miss has 40% of the starting offensive line for Washington from last season's national title game.

But the numbers indicate each of those four has something to prove as he makes the jump to the SEC. And position coach John Garrison has to mold a heavy influx of new faces with the Rebels' returners at a position where cohesion is vital. It's a big task, and one that could determine this team's ceiling.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

