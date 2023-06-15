Unpacking Mizzou 2024 football schedule: 3 observations as the Tigers welcome Oklahoma

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) runs with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the first quarter in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

For the first time since joining the SEC, Missouri football won't face Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky in conference play.

Instead, they'll get an old Big 12 acquaintance and Alabama in its 2024 schedule.

The SEC announced its 2024 football schedules on Wednesday evening, which had extra flair added to it due to the conference's additions of Texas and Oklahoma. It's a one-off schedule, which will feature a division-less SEC. No more SEC East and West.

Here are three observations from the 2024 SEC football schedule release on Wednesday evening.

Mizzou-Oklahoma, redux

The old Big 12 foes will face off again in 2024. The Sooners will make their return trip to Columbia for the first time since Oct. 23, 2010.

Missouri won that match-up in Columbia 36-27.

The two programs have faced off 96 times, and the 97th time will be as conference rivals again. At some point, MU will face Texas again, too.

Reviving this rivalry will undoubtedly provide some extra excitement to Missouri's home crowd. MU had plenty of impressive crowds against Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt, which had attendance figures of over 60,000. Oklahoma should experience a warm welcome back to Columbia in 2024.

However, OU has had the upper hand for most of this series' history. Oklahoma leads the all-time series against Missouri 67–24–5.

Missouri-Oklahoma won't have the most excitement surrounding it in the bigger picture — after all, bitter rivals Texas and Texas A&M are playing for the first time since 2011 — but it should have some nostalgia attached to it for MU fans.

Faurot Field is lined with fans donning gold for Missouri's homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 22, 2022.

Mizzou's SEC home schedule difficulty is TBD

While the Tigers' non-conference slate doesn't inspire much fear with an FCS program, a MAC team, an independent team and an ACC squad, the SEC granted Missouri some ambiguity with its 2024 home SEC slate.

MU gets to play host to Oklahoma, Arkansas, Auburn and Vanderbilt. Depending on how the 2023 season goes, Missouri could be playing

In 2022, Oklahoma finished with a 6-7 record, whereas Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Auburn finished 7-6, 5-7 and 5-7, respectively. Auburn is an even bigger wild card, aiming for success in 2023 under first-year head coach Hugh Freeze.

Vanderbilt isn't a sure-win anymore as it's been thought of in the past, too. Vandy coach Clark Lea had the Commodores within one win of a bowl game in 2022 after defeating Florida and Kentucky. Vanderbilt almost beat MU at Faurot, too.

Depending on how these teams perform in 2023, Missouri could be hosting four teams looking to keep sustaining success in 2024 or find it outright.

Mizzou's road SEC schedule eases up after Alabama

Missouri has only one road game — Oct. 12 against UMass — that should be seen as a game where it's heavily favored. The others? There's only one game where Missouri should be a massive underdog.

The Tigers go on the road to Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and South Carolina. At the moment, three of those four look like winnable games.

Trips to Tuscaloosa and College Station will be hostile environments, but Texas A&M hasn't inspired much confidence as of late.

The Crimson Tide will most likely be a juggernaut in 2024 as they always vie for a College Football Playoff berth. Kyle Field makes beating the Aggies difficult for any road team, too, but Texas A&M is looking to right its ship after finishing with a 2-6 record in SEC play in 2022.

Mississippi State has a recent upper hand against MU as Missouri is 0-2 against MSU since joining the SEC, including a 51-32 blowout loss in Starkville in Eli Drinkwitz's first season. However, those games were five years and two coaches (Dan Mullen in '15 and Mike Leach in '20) apart.

MU has beaten South Carolina in four-straight games spanning back to 2019. The Mayor's Cup is firmly in the Tigers' hands until the Gamecocks prove otherwise.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou 2024 football schedule: 3 observations as the Tigers welcome Oklahoma