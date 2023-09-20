Unpacking what Mississippi State football's Zach Arnett said about NIL's recruiting impact

Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett was asked during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference about the role of NIL in recruiting. For someone who has consistently stressed the importance of donating to collectives, his response was interesting.

“I don’t think those are conversations that are going on right now,” Arnett said. “Resources and opportunities for the development of student-athletes are a great thing and those exist at every university in this conference, but we have the pleasure of recruiting guys that love football and want to play in the Southeastern Conference. They want to be developed into the best player they can be. Those are the conversations that go on in recruiting.”

Players who embrace the developmental path and have patience, Arnett went on to say, will then earn their rewards.

“The better you play, that obviously leads to further NIL opportunities,” Arnett said. “But in the recruiting process you’re trying to identify who are the young men that fit our culture, and do we fit them, do they fit us? Then you’re trying to show all the ways in which you have a plan in place and a structure in place to develop that young man to the best of his abilities both on and off the field. Those are the things that drive recruiting decisions and why student-athletes choose to come to your program.”

In an era where NIL seems to be the driving force, Arnett’s lack of using it in a recruiting pitch could seem to set MSU behind its competition. But to some extent, that’s all Arnett could say.

In providing guidance regarding NIL policy in May 2022, the NCAA reinforced its stance on third party involvement.

"NCAA rules preclude boosters from engaging in recruiting activities, including recruiting conversations, on behalf of a school," the policy read. "Further, NCAA recruiting rules preclude boosters from providing benefits to (prospective student-athletes) and preclude institutional staff members from being involved, directly or indirectly, with the provision of benefits to a PSA."

There are limits put in place by the NCAA about what coaches can say about NIL to prospects. Arnett’s comments may suggest he’s not telling recruits directly about NIL opportunities, but MSU’s message − with Arnett playing a big role − has been evident.

Mississippi State made the Bulldog Initiative its official NIL collective two weeks ago. Four days after the announcement, Arnett encouraged fans to shop at local businesses that supported the collective. Within five days of the announcement, the Bulldog Initiative says it raised $1.3 million.

"I've not made it any secret,” Arnett said on the Sept. 6 teleconference. “It has been the same message since Day 1. If you care about Mississippi State athletics and you support Mississippi State athletics, then the most important thing you can do right now as a fan is to support to Bulldog Initiative.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

